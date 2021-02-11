Mark Hoggard began singing on stage with his father before he turned 10 years old.
His first time on stage was with his father, Mark Hoggard Sr., at his side at Faison’s Old Tavern in nearby Northampton County. It was fitting, because it was his father who guided him not only in life, but in music.
“I guess I started singing as early as three or four years old,” Hoggard said. “Daddy sort of persuaded me to sing and then I first sang in front of people about seven or eight years old.”
Known to most everyone in Bertie County as one of the most gifted bass singers the Carolinas have offered to Southern Gospel music, Hoggard has spent most of his adult life worshipping God through song.
After many years singing with and managing The Singing Laymen, Hoggard is now on stage with one of Southern Gospel’s oldest and most successful quartets – the Harvesters.
Those who want to learn even more about Hoggard’s journey through Southern Gospel, which has included writing top 100 songs, performing up and down the Atlantic Seaboard and many other highlights has the perfect opportunity to do so. He is featured in the latest edition of Eastern North Carolina Living magazine.
Hoggard is one of 14 stories in the latest edition which is titled “Hometown Harmony” and is a magazine dedicated to music.
As part of the magazine, readers can enjoy reading about the Martin County Ramblers – a group that says it all began with friendship, a love of music and a blend of influences.
In neighboring Hertford County, readers will learn about Calvary Baptist Church Minister of Music Wendell Gatling, who has spent mus of his life leading choirs in the Roanoke-Chowan region.
“I turned secular music loose when I came back down here before my mom passed,” Gatling said. “I kind of rededicated my life to God, and now I’ve just played gospel music since 1999.”
Neighboring Northampton County has a husband and wife duo who lead music at Lasker Baptist Church, and who have become known for their hard work and dedication to music. Readers will have the opportunity to learn more about the Rev. Ricky and Denise Barnes.
The magazine also features stories about popular Wilson County artist Mark Bunn, Gates County Middle School Band Director Leigh Morgan and Tyrrell County musician Bob Waters.
This edition’s Biography features Roxobel’s Mabel Harris, who has the nickname “No. 1,” and features the music photography of former Bertie Ledger-Advance Sports Editor Jim Green.
Windsor’s Sylvia Hughes offers recipes for Russian Tea and Russian Tea Cookies in the latest edition of Grandma’s Kitchen.
In addition, Lewis Hoggard guides readers on a tour of The Great Dismal Swamp Welcome Center in Camden County. Mike Sweeney’s Reel Stories helps readers learn about fishing for the “mighty” rockfish.
The latest edition of Eastern North Carolina Living is available at businesses throughout Bertie County and the surrounding region. Those include Bertie County Peanuts, W.H. Basnight and Co., Phelps Insurance Group, Rachel’s Bakery and Southern Bank in Windsor as well as the Sallie Harrell Jenkins Library and Aulander Town Hall in Aulander, the Roxobel Grill and Baker’s Peanuts in Roxobel and the U.S. Post Office in Kelford.
In addition, there is a magazine box outside the front door of the Bertie Ledger-Advance office on King Street across from China King.
The magazines are free whether picked up at a newsstand or a retail establishment.