Although the challenges of teaching Black History is sometimes a controversial topic today, the challenges of writing and teaching African American history has plagued the nation for some time.
That was one of the topics highlighted as Hope Plantation wrapped up Black History Month last Saturday with two lectures and a luncheon at the Roanoke-Chowan Heritage Center.
Hope Plantation’s Board President, Dr. Turner Sutton, and Vice President Dr. Benjamin Speller, along with the Hope Plantation team hosted the lecture and luncheon.
Chowan University History Professor Dr. David Ballew addressed the many controversies stemming from books written from the slave master’s point of view.
“John Blassingame in 1972 writes The Slave Community, Plantation Life in the Antebellum South and this is ‘new history.’ The new history at that time was for the first time taking the life and the mentality and the ideas of the slaves personally as opposed to just seeing them as victims,” claimed Ballew. “It was an attempt of creating history of their own, from a slaves’ point of view, as opposed to the white slave owner’s point of view. The white slave owner depicted his slaves as happy and content according to earliest writings.”
The idea that slaves were happy and that slave owners were kind and took paternalistic care of their slaves and that the work on the plantation wasn’t that hard was often expressed in paintings of the time. However, there were equally as many paintings and graphics depicting the sale of slaves, according to Ballew.
“This is a painting that was done in 1861 by an English artist Eyre Crowe. He visited Richmond in 1861,” Ballew said. “He painted several works. This is the best one of the lot. It’s slaves waiting for sale in Richmond, Virginia.
“And so you see a group of African American slaves here sitting there waiting to be auctioned off, right ?” Ballew asked. “There’s an auction taking place. You can kind of see it out here in the background. And there are these here that are maybe sizing him up and saying, yeah, I might like to buy this guy. He looks pretty. But it’s a heartbreaking scene in a sense, because these are people that are waiting to be sold.”
These images provide some of the only eyewitness visual renderings of the slave trade in Richmond, the largest slave-trading center in the Upper South. An act of Congress had abolished the international slave trade in the United States effective 1808, but a domestic trade accounted for the sale of millions of slaves from the Upper South to the Deep South, where the cotton boom led to a near-bottomless market for enslaved labor.
The process of trafficking slaves, which Crowe’s images helped to illuminate and publicize, included auction houses, auction blocks, so-called slave jails, and transportation either on foot or by train.
Folklorist Michelle Lanier, North Carolina’s first African American Director of the Division of State Historic Sites told some of the untold stories that need to be told.
As a folklorist, Lanier focuses on the opportunity and retention to content with the cultural expressions of a people within a community.
“Cultural expression can mean food waste. You’ve heard about the food waste with Cracklin, Chitlins and Herring, that is one of the branches of folklore. Music, marriage, architecture, textiles, whether it be quilting or weaving along with other forms of material culture, including metal and woodworking, all come under Folklore,” explained Lanier.
“Bertie County is one of the old places where the cultures came together from the continent of Africa, from the continent of Europe, and from the 14,000 years of an American Indian population,” Lanier added.
“This place was witness to the beginning so when I come to this part of the state, I am a student,” Lanier said, bringing to light the fact the 80 or so guests in attendance were sitting above hallowed grounds.
Lanier honored and highlighted the life of Harriet Jacobs, telling her untold story through her poem, “Terraqueous.’
Jacobs was an African American abolitionist and writer whose autobiography, Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl, published in 1861 under the pseudonym Linda Brent, is now considered an “American classic.”
Jacobs was born into slavery in Edenton, where she was sexually harassed by her enslaver. When the master threatened to sell her children, she hid in a tiny crawl space under the roof of her grandmother’s house, so low she could not stand up in it. After staying there for seven years, she finally managed to escape to the free North.
Lanier also shared the stories of slaves sold and those of runaways apprehended.
The event was a tribute to Black History Month that was followed by a buffet lunch.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.