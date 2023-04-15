Steps to alleviate the housing problem in Bertie and surrounding counties are underway with positive action on the horizon.
The Choanoke Consortium Consolidate and Annual Action Plan is now available for review and comments and, if one has had concerns in the past, now is the time to voice them.
Affordable housing has been an issue for county residents for years. According to national statistics, affordable housing across the nation is becoming less affordable daily and is one of the major concerns facing Americans.
Locally, the challenges and concerns are being addressed regionally, through a five county consortium comprised of Bertie, Martin, Hertford, Halifax and Northampton counties. Residents in those counties are encouraged to voice their opinions and state their concerns over the next 30 days during the review period. The comments will then be compiled and analyzed as to the needs of the various counties.
“Citizen involvement is imperative in the process,” according to Consortium representative Eric Chaplin.
The Choanoke Area Housing Authority was established and in 2023, the HOME Consortium became a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement community, enabling it to be eligible for federal funds allocated through HUD’s Community Planning Development program.
The establishment of the consortium gave the joint counties the ability to allocate and disperse Federal Housing Funds themselves, through an administrator, instead of relying on state officials to allocate them.
Meeting the minimum population requirement to establish self-administration had always been a problem over the past years. However, when the five county’s joined forces, and population on paper, as a consortium, the requirements were met and the consortium established and recognized.
The Halifax County Manager’s Office is the lead agency responsible for the Consolidated Planning process and the administration of the HOME program. To receive HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds, the county must submit a Consolidated Plan every five years as well as an Annual Action Plan for each year of the plan.
The HOME Consortium’s 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan document identifies the priority housing development needs in the region through comprehensive data analysis and a robust citizen participation process, and outlines the goals that will address these needs.
The study is extensive and the draft report is lengthy at 175 pages. However, the draft survey offers statistical information in order to analyze the housing needs of the area.
The study highlights numerous topics and challenges facing county officials currently. It offers an overview of the statistics and a needs assessment on types of shelter needed.
The purpose of the study is to outline priorities and goals and develop the required five-year Strategic Plan, which covers the next five years of planning for the HOME program. The first year 2023 Annual Action Plan (AAP) and subsequent AAPs are the single program year plans that detail the activities that will address the goals in each year of the overall five-year plan. The first program year for the HOME program starts on July 1, 2023 and ends on June 30, 2024.
“As of July 1 this consortium, with Halifax County serving as the lead agency, you will start receiving these funds directly instead of the state receiving these funds. We found out last week that the 2023 allocation will be just about $850,000 to be split again by these five counties and 38 of the 39 municipalities there,” announced Chaplin.
There are fees associated with the funds. Halifax County is allotted 10 percent of the total for administrative costs. Affordable housing initiatives are also allocated 15 percent of the funds. This can be used for Habitat for Humanity or other organizations that assist with housing.
The remaining funds can be used in a number of ways. However, it is up to the members of the consortium to decide on how and where the funds are to be used.
The funds can be used for rental assistance where it acts much like a Section Eight housing voucher where an eligible family would apply for assistance, they'd be approved for assistance, and then they'd go find a home in that region or where in their community, that meets criteria for standards to live in.
“You can do home purchase. You provide some level of down payment assistance to help low income, modern income households, families purchase their home. It doesn't necessarily have to be first time home buyers, but it often is targeted for first time home buyers,” explained Chaplin.
The consultant went on to explain the money can be used to acquire houses in need of repair, rehab them and make them available for rent or home ownership.
The list of possible uses is extensive.
However, the next steps of input will prove imperative to the financial allocation process.
The public is encouraged to review the plan and make comments and recommendations. Bertie County residents can review the document in the Bertie County Manager’s Office or online at bit.ly/3Mz2bcT The review period ends May 11, 2023.