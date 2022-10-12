N.C. Extension agents and farmers are busy calculating the damage and losses crops sustained as the side effects of Hurricane Ian passed over Bertie County recently.
Pummeled by torrential rain and winds reaching recorded gusts of 35 mph across the county, crops could suffer a reduction in yield and quality because of heavy precipitation on opened cotton bolls with damaged plant fiber contributing to lint loss.
Farmers could feel the impact for some time as cotton harvest is a few weeks off.
According to Bertie County Extension Agent Edward Godfrey, high winds and rain can affect crops and harvest this time of the year.
“A grower may have to prioritize one crop over the other based on the forecast. Let’s take corn for example- if you still have corn standing in the field this late in the season when a large wind even comes through the corn plant may lodge (blow over) making harvest far more difficult,” Godfrey said. “If the plant lodges below the ear then it can cause major losses.
“Likewise, excessive rainfall can hurt crops and quality,” he continued. “Take cotton for instance, if the bolls have opened prior to the rainfall the fiber will hang from the opened boll and quality may be degraded when harvest occurs.”
N.C. Cotton Extension Specialist Guy Collins advises to document any losses.
“The first action we should take is to document losses. Storm losses are difficult to estimate, but depending on crop insurance and other programs, it is usually worth the effort to document losses. Once the storm passes, growers should contact their crop insurance agent or adjuster (or facilitator of other pertinent programs) if it is needed,” advised Collins.
Collins added certain programs may have particular instructions for documenting and reporting losses. He also advises documentation should be done before harvest, and some adjusters may want to see the field(s) prior to harvest.
Documenting losses using a cell phone to take pictures is important. Collins suggests making sure the photos include a point of reference within the photo to document particular fields.
According to Collins, tropical events such as Ian, fully open cotton is vulnerable to falling out of the burr and partially opened or cracked bolls are subject to hard locking.
While the cotton crop may suffer from the weather, peanut farmers had to deal with Ian and neighboring Merry Hill black bears.
Peanut crops on Bal Gra Road played host to a Black Bear picnic or two as patches once hosting peanuts now appeared bare.
According to N.C. Extension Specialist Dr. David Jordan, the storm would have caused little damage to the peanut crop.
“Based on what I know there is likely very little damage from wind. Soils were dry so much of the water will infiltrate or has run off,” sated Jordan. “Certainly there was a lot of rain but the crop should still be in good shape. The key is what happens in the next few weeks. If we can dry out I think there will be minimal damage. If we get systems that bring more water the ramifications of Ian will be significant. In my view the first storm is alarming but we can often survive if the weather after it is relatively dry.”
As far as black bear damage, Jordan knows it can be significant, but can’t estimate the financial impact yet.
According to Godfrey, both bears and deer will forage for peanuts and although he has not heard of any major losses to bear this year he has seen some small instances of bear damage in a few fields in Bertie County.