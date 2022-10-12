Cotton

Cotton Bolls losing lint,

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

N.C. Extension agents and farmers are busy calculating the damage and losses crops sustained as the side effects of Hurricane Ian passed over Bertie County recently.

Pummeled by torrential rain and winds reaching recorded gusts of 35 mph across the county, crops could suffer a reduction in yield and quality because of heavy precipitation on opened cotton bolls with damaged plant fiber contributing to lint loss.

