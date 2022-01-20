WINDSOR - Some special face-lifts could be coming.
Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood briefed the county’s Board of Education at their monthly meeting Jan. 11 on some of the Capital Outlay Plans in the works for the upcoming year at the county’s eight schools.
BCS Maintenance Director Matthew Bond gave a PowerPoint presentation on four different schools’ various needs and potential costs.
“Like with everything we’re seeing nowadays, there’s sure to be some additional costs,” Bond noted.
It was pointed out as an example that there are schools that have more classroom space than rooms currently in use, prompting remarks from board vice-chair Norman Cherry regarding utility usage and cost.
“It’s all being paid,” said Bond, “because it’s all under one roof. Anytime you’ve got a classroom that’s unoccupied it’s being heated and cooled like it had 30 students in it.”
“This is something the public needs to know when we discuss whether a building needs to operate,” Cherry inquired. “Because you could have a building built for 400 kids, but you only have two.”
Upgraded needs varied by school, as did costs. All six schools had Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) needs, with Bond declaring the installation of a new HVAC Control System ($15,000 per school) was not only more cost efficient, but also would allow for remote control, as opposed to individual thermostats for temperature changes.
Other needs ranged from improved parking lots, window and door replacement and/or upgrades, gymnasium accouterments such as bleacher repairs, roofing and water lines.
An improved sewer system for Windsor Elementary on Cooper Hill Road, if built, would help eliminate an odor the school reportedly has.
Total cost for the four schools (Askewville Pre-K, Aulander Elementary, Windsor Elementary and Bertie Early College High School) came to $824,500 estimate, or roughly $205,000 per school.
“Keep in mind this is just a rough price,” Bond noted. “It could be higher, or it could be lower.”
In his recommendations to the school board, Superintendent Smallwood said the improvements could be done in two phases: Phase-1 during the 2022-2023 school calendar, with Phase-II during 2023-2024.
He also broached two topics sure to garner further discussion:
a relocation of Bertie Early College High School to the District office complex on U.S. 13 North (the old Bertie High School).
“There’s more than enough space to hold those kids over there,” Smallwood explained.
He said the strengths of relocation would be having the same campus location as Martin Community College CTE programs, it wouldn’t be considered a “community school,” thus avoiding community push back, and, of course, the cost savings.
Weaknesses included transporting meals, as there is no working cafeteria at the Central Office Complex, and lastly, updating the building layout to keep office area separate from classrooms.
Opportunities include better collaboration on projects and extra curricular activities between the high school and the early college, with MCC courses offered at the same times.
While the “identity” of a stand-alone early college would be lost, he pointed out that most early colleges statewide are not located on stand-alone campuses.
Finally, Smallwood bandied about the idea of transitioning Pre-K learning now done in classrooms at a central location making changes, including reverting back to home-schooling.
“You know we already have Pre-K at West Bertie and at Colerain (elementary schools),” the Superintendent noted. “It would have to be addressed for Aulander and Windsor, and there is empty classroom space there which could conceivably be moved to those buildings.”
“There are empty classrooms in all of the buildings, even at the new schools,” he maintained.
Board Chair Tarsha Dudley said the review of information provided was vital.
“This is based on the fact that we do have a decline in enrollment here in Bertie County Public Schools, and from an economic standpoint it’s just not feasible to have all these schools open at one time,” she said. “But we now have this information and can sit down and discuss what we can do that’s in the best interest of the students of Bertie County. We have to be cognizant of the economics.”
Dudley said retreat planning sessions for board members on these topics are scheduled for later this winter and spring.
“I understand not wanting to lose a community school,” remarked Cherry. “But at the same time, if it is not financially or educationally productive, we have to make hard decisions. We’re not losing, we just don’t have the number of students we used to have.”
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.