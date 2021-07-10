RALEIGH – Four people, all returning, have been appointed to the Bertie County Board of Elections.
The N.C. State Board of Elections met Tuesday to appoint four members to all 100 count boards of elections.
In Bertie County, the two current Republican members were reappointed for another term. They are Timothy Davis and Michael Fields.
In addition, current Democrats James Lee and Anthony Ward were reappointed by the state board.
“We are happy to welcome new members to North Carolina’s elections team,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board. “Together, we will continue to ensure that our elections are accessible, safe and secure, and that every eligible vote counts.”
Every two years, state statute requires the State Board to appoint four members – two from each leading party – to county boards of elections. Gov. Roy Cooper will appoint the fifth member, who will serve as chair.
The terms are for two years and will expire in July 2023.
The current board chair is Michael Freeman. The governor will decide on the appointment of Freeman or someone else at a later date this month.
The state chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties recommended three registered voters in each county for appointment and the State Board appointed two from each party.
The appointments are contingent on the nominee having properly completed an application and agreeing not to engage in prohibited political speech while serving on the county board.