RALEIGH – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that he is running to serve as North Carolina’s next governor.
In an announcement video, Stein highlighted the need to fight for a North Carolina “rooted in our shared values of freedom, justice and opportunity for everyone.”
“I learned early on that some things are worth fighting for, no matter the opposition,” said Stein. “Some politicians want to tell you who you should hate, when you’ll be pregnant and who you can marry. I believe in a different North Carolina — and that the fights we choose determine what kind of state we’ll become. We’ll build a better and brighter North Carolina by standing together for what’s right, fighting to fix what’s wrong, and doing right by every single North Carolinian.”
Stein has a long record of taking on big fights to help people. The video highlights Stein’s decades of service, including his:
• fighting for victims of the opioid epidemic, holding big drug companies accountable for the lives they wrecked,
• working to bring investment to small businesses and neighborhoods that had been left behind,
• taking on corporate greed and saving taxpayers hundreds of millions cracking down on Medicaid fraud,
• keeping our communities safe from rapists by tackling the rape kit backlog, and more.
The video also highlights Stein’s vision for stronger public schools and expanded economic opportunity to every corner of North Carolina. Grounded by a family that instilled strong values of public service, justice, and equality, as well as a faith that teaches that we are all children of God and that we’re called to make a difference, Stein is ready to build a better and brighter North Carolina.
Stein is off to an exceptionally strong start in his campaign for Governor. Since the beginning of this cycle two years ago, Stein has raised more than $5 million and has nearly $4 million cash-on-hand.
Additionally, Stein has earned the endorsements of more than 150 elected officials from across North Carolina – including 64 members of the state house and senate (93 percent), 16 mayors, 28 district attorneys and sheriffs and nine current and former members of Congress.