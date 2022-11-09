While everyone involved in the Bertie County Cherelle Askew cruelty to animals case expected the trial to end last week, Chief District Court Judge Brenda Branch had a different scenario in mind.
“An unusual thing happened in court last week,” said Daphna Nachminovitch, Peta Senior Vice President in charge of investigations, in relation to the case.
The “unusual thing” surprised everyone.
Judge Branch rejected the plea deal that the District Attorney’s office and Askew’s court appointed public defender, Walter Rand, had agreed upon.
Although the two sides reached the plea agreement, which would have included a “conditional discharge,” it was rejected by the Judge.
Askew, 58, of Governor’s Road was issued three criminal summons on June 22, charging her with a total of seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
Six of the seven counts claim Askew intentionally deprived her animals of food and water which led to unhealthy conditions. The seventh charge deals with the death of Minnie, a pit bull that died as the result of alleged failure to provide food.
According to national statistics, more than 97 percent of federal criminal convictions are obtained through plea bargains, and the states are not far behind at 94 percent, making the Judge’s decision somewhat ‘unusual.’
The agreement called for Askew to plead guilty to one charge out of the seven cruelty to animal charges and be confined for a period of time to be determined by the judge, Askew would have to comply with certain conditions. Those conditions included staying out of trouble with the law, she was to have no additional animals and Askew was to provide proof of a “clean bill of health” for Bella, a dog she and her husband still possess.
Under the plea agreement, if imposed conditions were met at the end of the conditional discharge period, Askew’s conviction would have been “dismissed,” and wiped from her record.
In her ruling, Judge Branch opined that Askew had the opportunity on a number of occasions to take advantage of PETA’s help but failed to do so. The Judge also pointed out that animals are vulnerable, and that Askew’s animals suffered needlessly and did not have to.
Judge Branch offered defense attorney Rand the opportunity to go before a different judge, and the case is now set to go in front of Judge Newbern on Nov. 17.
“We applaud and thank Judge Branch for recognizing the severe physical and psychological suffering that Askew inflicted on these chained dogs, and for taking into account that Askew had repeatedly ignored PETA’s many attempts to help. Askew even refused to comply with a court order to turn two of her dogs over to PETA last July, and one of them — Nala — remains missing,” explained Nachminovitch. “For 16 months, while PETA’s fieldworkers pleaded with her, Askew allowed one of the dogs, Minnie, to slowly starve to death at the end of a chain in the middle of winter – as the other dogs, also chained, cold, and hungry, could only watch.”
“PETA hopes that our justice system will ensure that no other animals suffer at Askew’s hands as Minnie, Zeus, Sandy, Duke, Nala, Duchess and Buddy did – and that she will be prohibited from ever acquiring another animal,” she added.
Nachminovitch went on to say, “We also hope that officials in Bertie County finally legislate against continuous and unattended chaining of dogs outdoors in all weather extremes. Such an ordinance could have saved Minnie’s life and spared the others from years of isolation, mental anguish and deprivation.”
In PETA’s original civil lawsuit against Askew, District Court Judge W. Turner Stephenson III granted PETA temporary custody of five dogs on Aug. 13.
“The five other surviving dogs included Minnie’s father, Duke, and littermate, Duchess, as well as Sandy, Zeus and Billie, a young puppy Askew acquired after Minnie’s death, said a PETA spokesperson.
Assistant District Attorney Allyson Owens and Askew’s court-appointed attorney, Walter Rand, could not comment on the case as it is still ongoing.