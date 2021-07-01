WINDSOR – The skies will be filled with fireworks Friday night.
Or at least that’s the plan despite some threat of rain.
The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce and the town of Windsor are planning to proceed with the July 2 Freedom Fireworks if Mother Nature will allow.
“Right now we realize there is a call for scattered showers, but we are planning to proceed if at all possible,” Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard said. “We are excited about getting back to a semblance of normal and have a crowd gathered to celebrate Independence Day.”
The festivities will be held at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center on Water Street in Windsor and will kick off at 5 p.m.
Magic 95.9 will be on hand to broadcast live from the site and a DJ, “Mixin’ Mike,” will start playing music at 5 p.m. The band Clint Freeman and Friends will take the stage shortly after 7 p.m. and play until nightfall.
Fireworks are scheduled for nightfall or around 9:30 p.m., according to Hoggard.
Food and snacks will be available by vendors at the event and people are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson is encouraging those who plan to attend to park either in the public parking lot near the courthouse or the one behind Windsor Town Hall. Parking will also be available at the former IGA store on Granville Street or the parking area behind Speedway.
“We are asking people to park in parking areas as much as possible,” Chief Jackson said. “There is limited parking at the River Center and we need to keep the streets passable.”
If there are any last minute changes to Friday’s planned event, they will be available on the Windsor/Bertie County Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page and will be posted on www.bertieledgeradvance.com.