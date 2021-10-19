LEWISTON WOODVILLE - A juvenile is in custody, charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man four times last Thursday.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said officers and Bertie County EMS were dispatched to Mebane Circle outside of Lewiston Woodville at approximately 11:37 a.m. Oct. 14.
“When officers and EMS arrived, they found a victim who had been shot four times with a small caliber handgun,” Sheriff Holley said. “The victim was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center where he was treated and released.”
Sheriff Holley said the victim was reportedly sitting on his steps talking to the juvenile when he was shot, according to witnesses. He said witnesses reported hearing five or six shots and the sheriff said deputies recovered “multiple casings” from the scene.
The ensuing investigation led officers to arrest a juvenile and charge him with attempted first degree murder. State law prohibits the release of additional information about the suspect due to his age.
Sheriff Holley commended citizens in the area for their involvement in identifying the suspect.
“It was a scary situation,” Sheriff Holley said. “I believe a big part of the reason we were able to identify a suspect was because of the people in the community talking to officers and saying what they saw.
“We have to have more citizens like these who will get involved,” he added. “That’s what it’s going to take to stop these shootings and murders and things of that nature – people are going to have to say no more of it in our neighborhood and help officers.”
Anyone with information on the shooting or other crimes in the county can contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.