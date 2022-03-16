WINDSOR - A juvenile led police on a high speed chase through downtown Windsor Monday night.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said he was thankful the incident, which lasted more than an hour, didn’t result in any injuries.
“I’m just glad no one got hurt,” Chief Jackson said. “There was certainly the potential for that to happen.”
According to Chief Jackson, the incident began when the juvenile took the keys to a family members vehicle and left with the truck.
“A trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol attempted to stop the suspect for speeding in Martin County,” Chief Jackson said. “Instead of complying, the juvenile sped away.”
The chase led back to Windsor, where Cpl. Blake Mizelle and Officer Dennis Smith joined the attempt to get the vehicle to stop, later being joined by Det. Sgt. Jason Thomas. As the chase continued, Chief Jackson and Lt. Frank Ratzlaff joined the attempt to get the vehicle stopped.
The chase continued through the streets of Windsor, making several passes through downtown.
Chief Jackson said there were high speeds involved, but not “extreme” speeds.
“We were certainly concerned about a vehicle reaching those speeds in the town limits and wanted to get it stopped before someone got hurt,” the Chief said.
During the course of the near hour-long event, the vehicle struck three police cars, though no major damage resulted, and ran through a ditch between the Cashie Service Center and Duck Thru.
Officers conducted what Chief Jackson referred to as a “rolling road block” where one officer was able to get in front of the suspect vehicle and slow it while another was right behind leaving no room for escape.
After being brought to a stop, the driver and two other juvenille passengers surrendered without incident. They were taken to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and released to their guardians.
Charges are pending via juvenile petition, according to the Chief.
“I’m proud of how our officers handled this incident and just grateful no one was injured,” Chief Jackson said.