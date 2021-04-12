KELFORD – A Kelford man was found shot dead lying in a ditch on East Church Street in his hometown.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said his office received a call in the early morning hours of Sunday that a man was lying in a ditch and didn't appear to be breathing. Officers and medical personnel were dispatched, but the man died at the scene.
The victim was Tarquin Delmar Fogg of Church Street in Kelford. He was 31 years of age.
Sheriff Holley said his officers were on the scene and in the surrounding area in Kelford for countless hours, but believes it will be up to the community to help bring the murderer to justice.
“The first thing you’ll hear is that law enforcement isn’t doing our jobs,” Sheriff Holley said. “The fact is, we’ve been out there for hours upon hours, and we will continue to be.
“But, at some point, the community has to say ‘no more’ of this,” he added. “Then and only then will we put an end to this needless violence. We can only go as far as leads take us, and too many times we know people see things and they won’t talk about them and then don’t understand why we can’t solve the crime.”
The sheriff went on to say he had seen an alarming rise in black-on-black crime, not just in Bertie County, but the surrounding region – something he said needs to stop, but will only when the community rallies to end it.
“The Bible says faith without works is dead,” Sheriff Holley said. “We have to be working and the community has to say ‘no more.’ As I’ve said many times, we don’t need names, all we need is information.”
Sheriff Holley said in the homicide on Saturday night/Sunday morning, neighbors had reported seeing him walking past their homes as late as 11:30 p.m.
“That means we have a pretty tight window from when he was seen walking to when his body was discovered,” Sheriff Holley stressed. “We’ve also been told by several in the community that he didn’t bother anyone and was mostly a to-himself kind of person.”
Those who have information about Fogg’s murder should contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.