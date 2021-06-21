KELFORD – A man who heard a disturbance outside his home Thursday evening (June 17), ended up at Vidant Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said the man was inside his home when what amounted to a shootout was taking place outside.
“The man heard the commotion outside and went to the door to see what was going on,” Sheriff Holley said. “When he did, he was shot in the abdomen by a random bullet.”
The victim was seriously injured and a deputy provided Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) until Bertie EMS arrived and took over the man’s care. He was flown to Vidant Medical Center from West Bertie Elementary School, which was near the incident.
Sheriff Holley said the victim is recovering after hours of surgery.
The incident began moments earlier when a car drove by a group of mobile homes on the outskirts of Kelford.
“There were a bunch of young guys in a car, and others in a yard in that area,” Sheriff Holley said. “The person driving the car did a u-turn and came back. At that time some of the older men who were sitting on a nearby porch yelled for everyone to get down.”
The sheriff said what ensued was a person or people inside the car shooting at those in the yard and the ones outside returning fire.
During the exchange of bullets, the victim was injured.
“This is a bad situation that we see unfolding not only around Bertie County, but in the surrounding counties and places across the United States,” Sheriff Holley said. “I don’t know what it is going to take to stop it, but we are going to have to work together for sure.”
He said in this incident, there were likely four or more people exchanging gunfire.
Sheriff Holley said they do have a suspect in the case, but declined to release his name at this time. He said the individual likely faces a charge of going armed to the terror of the public and possibly others.
“We are currently working with the District Attorney’s Office to make sure we are on the same page,” he said.
Anyone with information can contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.