Area law enforcement agencies have been busy these past few days as Bertie, Chowan, Perquimans and Washington counties have experienced a number of shootings
One of those resulted in a homicide in Edenton.
Also, recently there was also a drug-related arrest in Martin County with the aid Bertie County Sheriff officers.
On Jan. 27, at approximately 3:30 p.m., N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Highway Patrol arrested 30-year-old Malik Dhyshine Edwards of 1003 Main Street in Williamston.
Edwards’ arrest stemmed from investigators receiving complaints that he was involved in the distribution of illegal substances within Bertie County.
Approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized as a result of the investigation. Edwards was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.
“A special thanks to Lt. Martin Phelps, Detective Brandon Turner and Deputy Jonathan Price for their assistance with this case,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin.
Edwards was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail on a $85,000.00 secured bond.
The Bertie County Sheriff’s office also reported a shots fired incident in the 200 block of Jeff White Road in Merry Hill about 6:24 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. No injuries were reported during that shooting. It was one of a number of incidents where shots were fired over a three-to-four county area.
The Edenton Police Department is probing a series of shootings that have occurred there since last Wednesday night across the area, one of which was fatal.
At 8:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 the department responded to a critically injured person stemming from shots fired in the 100 block of Jackson Street in Edenton.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located Nyreese Nyquan Moore, 25. Moore was transported to ECU Health Chowan Hospital, where he died. Moore’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide.
Later that evening at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to another reference to shots being fired and responding to the call in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, less than two miles from the previous shooting, where they discovered gunshot damage to an apartment.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Old Hertford Road in reference to shots fired. While on the scene, they discovered damage to the residence. No injuries were reported from this shooting either, only property damage. This shooting occurred less than three miles from the previous shooting.
An hour later, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office also reported a shots fired incident that occurred on Meads Circle and Dobbs Street. Both shots were fired in the 200 blocks on Thursday morning at 12:45 am. No injuries were reported.
The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office reported another shots fired incident in the 2000 block of Virginia Road early Thursday morning at 1 a.m. No injuries were reported at that scene, either.
Shooting incidents also occurred in Plymouth last week, with one incident happening on East Main Street. Again, no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the shootings can call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330, the Chowan County Sheriff Office at 252-482-8484 or the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-5144.