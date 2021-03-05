State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, said Thursday that two bills before the General Assembly that would allow local governments to bypass newspapers and instead post public notices online are dead.
“The plan is to let that die in committee,” Hunter said.
State Rep. Ed Goodwin’s legislative assistant Richard Blackwelder also said Thursday that both bills have been pulled.
“They are dead, both bills,” Blackwelder said. “I don’t what is going to happen to them but they didn’t have the support they needed.”
House Bill 51 and House Bill 35 would have allowed cities and counties in about two dozen counties to put notices for items like zoning and annexation proposals, vendor contracts and other public hearings on county-operated websites. State law otherwise requires those notices and advertisements be printed in the newspaper.
Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans and Chowan counties are among the dozen eastern counties covered by House Bill 51, which was sponsored by Hunter and Goodwin, R-Chowan.
House Bill 35 is a similar bill sponsored by state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, that includes Currituck and other counties stretching across the state.
The bills wouldn’t have been subject to Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp because each bill covers fewer than 15 counties. That makes them “local” measures that don’t go to the governor’s desk for review.
Both bills cleared the Judiciary Committee last month but were pulled from the House Local Government Committee’s meeting agenda on Tuesday. An agenda for the March 9 Local Government Committee does not include either bill.
“They are done there, they got pulled,” Blackwelder said.
Hunter said last month that he would remove his name from the bill if the language in the proposed legislation was not changed.
Hunter wanted the language “in lieu of or” needed to be changed to “and.” That would mean local governments would still be required to publish public notices in newspapers as well as on their websites.