Traffic will soon be picking up after dark throughout Bertie County as Christmas lights and holiday lawn displays are on the way.
Whether one prefers blow up Santa’s, Towering Elves or Reindeer, roof-top bound, brighten our evening’s along with the skies.
The yearly tradition of the Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights display will brighten lives beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
The display has grown over the past three decades to become one of the state’s largest holiday light displays. The lights are on Nov. 25 until Jan. 1, Sunday to Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
There is no cost, but donations are accepted and appreciated, but not necessary. The address is 101 Dalton Dr. in Windsor.
The town of Askewville will hold their annual tree lighting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at the Askewville Community Building.
The public is invited and encouraged to join in the celebration as Askewville kicks off the Christmas season with the annual tree lighting and much more. Bring the children to visit with Santa and receive a special surprise.
If one has waited all year to hear the Aulander Elementary School Christmas Carolers, the Aulander Community Building is the place to be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
Guests will hear the sounds of the season as town officials flick the switch and light up the Community Christmas Tree. Aside from Christmas Carolers, Corey Balance and the Bertie High School Band will be performing.
Light refreshments and visits with Santa will be available immediately following the tree ceremony.
While the season will be brightened with lights for many, others will be struggling with food insecurities and a lack of gifts and toys for kids.
Once again Bertie County First Responders are coming to the rescue with their annual toy drive.
If everyone joins in, everyone will have a joyous Christmas.
The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, Bertie County Emergency Services and Bertie County Fire Association are partnering with the Bertie County Department of Social Services, to help make sure enough toys are collected for the Bertie County families in need.
Toy collecting runs through Dec. 15.
Drop off locations are located throughout the county at the following locations:
Bertie County Sheriff’s Office: Monday — Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., 222 County Farm Rd Windsor;
EMS Station 1: 206 County Farm Rd, Windsor;
Powellsville Town Hall: Tuesday- Friday 8 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., 106 East Main St., Powellsville;
Colerain Town Hall/EMS Station 3:Tuesday — Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 110 Winton St., Colerain;
Town of Aulander: 119 South Commerce St., Aulander;
Lewiston Woodville Town Hall: 103 West Church St., Lewiston Woodville; and
Bertie County Office Building: Monday — Friday 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m., 106 Dundee St Windsor.
Anyone who would like a Drop Box added to a business, contact Victoria Hoggard at 252-794-5302. All gifts will be taken to the Bertie County Department of Social Services