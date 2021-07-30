Those wishing to seek office in the town of Lewiston Woodville can file now.
Filing began Monday and will continue through noon on Friday, Aug. 13. It is being held at the Bertie County Board of Elections office on Watson Street in Windsor.
Three offices will be on the ballot in Lewiston Woodville. They include the office of mayor and a commission seat from each of the districts.
Mayor James Earl Pugh is completing his first term in the role. The commission seats are currently held by DiAnne Bazemore (Lewiston District) and June Jernigan (Woodville District).
Candidates must be 21 years of age on Election Day and be registered to vote in the municipality in which they file for office. For the two commission seats, the candidate must live in the geographic boundary of the district.
A prospective candidate must pay a $5 filing fee and disclose any previous felony convictions.
Candidates may not file for more than one office in an election.
Those wishing to file should do so between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday between now and Aug. 13 at the Bertie County Board of Elections, which is located at 210 West Watson St. in Windsor.