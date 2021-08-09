LEWISTON WOODVILLE – Mayor James Pugh has withdrawn his candidacy for re-election.
Pugh, who filed July 26, withdrew late last week and his name will not appear on the ballot.
Late Monday morning, however, current Lewiston Woodville Commissioner and Mayor Pro-Tem Chris Cordon filed for the office of mayor.
In addition, Lee Owens has filed for the Woodville District seat on the Lewiston Woodville Board of Commissioners. Incumbent June Jernigan hasn’t filed for the seat.
The Lewiston District Commissioner DiAnne Bazemore has also not filed to date.
Filing for the Lewiston Woodville seats will continue through noon on Friday.