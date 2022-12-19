The Bertie County Social Services Department is on the mend after experiencing a summer of turmoil and could be leading the nation in repairing what appears to be a national epidemic of broken social service agencies across the country.

Little was hired in October to fill the vacancy caused when Bertie County Social Service Director Cindy Perry abruptly resigned in June days before a disciplinary hearing was scheduled.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com