The Bertie County Social Services Department is on the mend after experiencing a summer of turmoil and could be leading the nation in repairing what appears to be a national epidemic of broken social service agencies across the country.
Little was hired in October to fill the vacancy caused when Bertie County Social Service Director Cindy Perry abruptly resigned in June days before a disciplinary hearing was scheduled.
Although it has been less than two months since Little took over the department she has already begun to focus on training the staff and implementing best practices and procedures within the department.
In November, DSS established monthly management team meetings and supervision to obtain feedback about the strengths of each program and citizen’s areas of concern. In May, 2022 the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services took over administration of the Department after a state audit uncovered numerous administrative irregularities,
“Trainings and support have to be provided to staff in the performance of their duties in order to help citizens. To ensure focus, the entire agency along with some DHHS staff participated in Mission Challenge Day on Nov. 9, 2022,” said Little. “Each unit in DSS learned and recited the mission of Bertie County DSS which is “to enhance the quality of life for children, families and adults, promoting well-being and self-sufficiency.”
Bertie County Social Services provides citizens with resources and services to maximize their well-being and self-determination, according to the director.
“The department strives to prevent abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable citizens, the poor, the children, the aged, the disabled and the sick, as well as promote self-reliance and self-sufficiency for individuals and families,” explained Little.
Little went on to explain Bertie County DSS plans and manages activities that increase awareness of available services and programs in the community through meetings with organizations identifying necessary programs and services for county citizens.
At times, Little’s job, and those working in the department, can be tough.
“We often intervene at critical moments, changing the trajectory of someone’s life forever. Bertie County DSS doesn’t just benefit those who receive its services; it provides positive effects to the county as a whole,” said Little.
On Dec. 13, the department was scheduled to have representatives onsite from Monarch’s Mobile Clinic providing a presentation on their community-based outpatient clinic providing in-person and tele-health services in Bertie County.
In January, the Monarch Mobile Clinic will be onsite at Bertie County Department of Social Services once a week to provide eligible Bertie County citizens with mental health services. Monarch Mobile Clinic is currently available in Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties.
“Another endeavor we are working on currently is a partnership with the Continuum of Care. Bertie County is linked with Pitt, Martin, Washington and Beaufort counties in the N.C. Balance of State Continuum of Care. The program assists the Homeless Program Liaison to seek HUD funding for the homeless population,” said Little. “Bertie County has invited the Homeless Programs Liaison based in Pitt County to provide a presentation to staff to explain the resources our region has and the process necessary to access them.”
Bertie County DSS is working to provide more resources and partner with other communities.
An important step for the department is community awareness in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program which the department has information on.
“We are also joining forces with other entities to provide more resources and services to the community while continuing family centered services to children, families, and elderly adults,” said Little.
“I do want to thank Bertie County Social Services Board for selecting me to serve in this capacity. I will continue to work on obtaining training for staff, setting strategies for the agency, and collaborating with community partners to serve the citizens of Bertie County,” said Little.