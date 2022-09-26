New Bertie County Social Services Director Appointed
John Foley
The search for the new Bertie County Director of Social Services has ended.
Daphine Little has been selected as the new Bertie County Director of Social Services effective October 17.
Little has 19 years experience within social services and served her last five years as a Regional Child Welfare Consultant within the Division of Social Services at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
She began her career at Cumberland County Department of Social Services where she served as a food and nutrition worker, adult services social worker, a human services counselor for domestic violence and the batterer’s treatment program RESOLVE and also served as a child welfare supervisor.
Little brings years of social services experience along with strong leadership skills, a focus on staff engagement, and an emphasis on continuous quality improvement which makes her uniquely qualified to take on this new role.
The department has been under the tutelage of Interim Director Jack Jones since the previous Bertie County Social Service Director Cindy Perry resigned abruptly on June 24 in light of a June 30 scheduled pre-dismissal conference.
The meeting was to address the possible unlawful signing of Social Service custody orders by the director. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has been working with the Bertie County Department of Social Services (BCDSS) since April 18, on serious concerns involving the administration of child welfare services in the county.
With Little’s appointment, the agency looks to bring credibility back to the department. Little attended Fayetteville State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a minor in Social Work. While working at Cumberland County Department of Social Services as a child protective services supervisor, she attended UNC Pembroke and obtained a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in Health Administration.
“As the new Bertie County Director, Little will concentrate on setting strategy and direction for all Department of Social Service programs, being a transformational leader for the organization and building a cohesive DSS team,” said Jones. “In this role, Ms. Little will maintain and improve upon the relationships with community agencies and accomplish objectives through collaborative processes.”
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Bertie County in this capacity. I am looking forward to working with committed staff to provide excellent service to Bertie County citizens,” stated Little.
The new director takes over the reins of the department on Oct. 17.