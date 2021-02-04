WINDSOR – The American Red Cross said winter months bring a need for blood and platelet donations.
Fortunately, those in Bertie County will have the opportunity to help out soon, as a blood drive is planned for Windsor on Feb. 15.
The Red Cross said they have a tough time keeping blood supply strong in winter months when donations are affected by inclement weather. Adding to that this year is the affects of COVID-19.
“The Red Cross is urging individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month,” said Cally Edwards of RedCross ENC.
The current planning in Bertie County involves a blood drive hosted by N.C. Farm Bureau at the Windsor Community Building. The drive is slated for 2-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.
As a thank you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood in February will receive a $5 Amazon gift card (restrictions apply).
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immunity system has produced antibodies to the novel Coronavirus, even if the person hasn’t developed symptoms.
Those who make blood donations can check the results of the antibody test within one to two weeks after giving blood by going to the Donor APP or donor portal.
To ensure safety of those giving blood, the American Red Cross donation center follows COVID-19 protocols including a temperature check, social distancing and the use of face coverings for donors and staff.
How to donate platelets
Platelet donation is available at the following Red Cross blood donation centers. Appointments are encouraged and can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org/Cancer or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
About platelet donation
During a platelet donation, blood is collected by a device that separates platelets, along with some plasma, from whole blood, and the remaining blood components are returned to the donor. The entire process takes about two to three hours, and donors are encouraged to relax during the donation – Videos, television and wireless internet are available. Platelets may be donated every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
How to donate blood
Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to give now. Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make a blood donation appointment.