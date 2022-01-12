More than 1,000 people in Bertie and Martin counties have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks as new cases due to the omicron variant continue to surge.
A total of 474 new cases of the virus were reported in Martin County between Dec. 29 and Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 525 new cases were reported in Bertie County between during the same time frame.
Both counties reported single-day highs for the virus this month, with 64 new cases in Martin on Jan. 5 and 72 new cases in Bertie on Jan. 3, according the DHHS COVID-19 dashboard.
Vaccination rates in both counties remains low, with 52 percent of Bertie County residents fully vaccinated and 48 percent of Martin County residents fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations have climbed to nearly their highest level since the pandemic began, area health officials report, with unvaccinated residents making up the bulk of the those admitted and in intensive care.
Nearly 4,100 were hospitalized statewide as of Tuesday including 249 in Vidant Health hospitals and 487 the 33-county Eastern Health Preparedness region.
New deaths in the area remained low. A total of 77 people have died in Martin County as of Wednesday, with a recent death on Jan. 2 and another on Dec. 28. The most recent death prior to that was on Nov. 18.
In Bertie County, at least 54 people have died from the virus, with the most recent death occurring on Dec. 9.
Local health officials are reminding the public that COVID-19 testing is not being offered to patients without symptoms at Martin General Hospital.
Testing for COVID-19 is being offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Scout Hut at 117 S. Smithwick St. in Williamston, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at East End at 1121 3rd St. Extension in Robersonville and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Cahoon Center at 1208 U.S. 64 East in Columbia.
Testing is also available from 8–11:30 a.m. and 1–5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth.
Testing also is offered today and Friday at Vidant Bertie Hospital, 1403 S King St, Windsor, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Tests are free and no appointment is needed. Many area pharmacies also offer free testing.
Vaccinations remain widely available for people age 5 and up. Third shots also are available for eligible persons. Visit vidanthealth/vaccinate and covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot to find a local outlet.
Vaccines also are available at walgreens.com, cvs.com and walmart.com/cp/5431.
Vidant Health is offering free vaccinations daily to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Testing efforts
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Biden administration is redoubling its efforts to expand supply and accessibility of COVID-19 testing as it faces mounting criticism over long lines and supply shortages for testing nationwide and confusion about when to get tested amid the omicron surge.
The White House announced that a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests will be made available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools.
It said Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, will join the COVID-19 team to oversee the enhanced testing push. The moves come just days before private insurers will be required to reimburse Americans for tests and the launch of a new federal website for Americans to order free tests to be shipped to their doors.
The test supply push, though, will likely be too late for many Americans trying to safely navigate the omicron-fueled case surge, which is already showing signs of cresting.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday offered guidance for when Americans should use tests — which were in short supply as Americans traveled and saw family during the busy holiday season.
“Americans should take a test when they have symptoms that appear to be COVID-19,” she said, including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches. She also said they should test after known exposure to the virus, generally five days after being exposed, or earlier as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.
“Certainly if you’re going to gather with family, if you’re going to a gathering where people are immunocompromised or where they’re elderly or where you have people who might be unvaccinated or poorly protected from a vaccine that might be an opportunity you want to test,” she added.
The school testing initiative announced Wednesday comes after the nation’s third-largest public school system, in Chicago, closed for days after an impasse between teachers and officials over reopening policies. The closure was a black eye for President Joe Biden, who made reopening schools — and keeping them open — a priority.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said students need to be in their classrooms and the announcement shows the administration's commitment to helping schools stay open.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that our children have an opportunity to stay in school," Cardona said Wednesday on “CBS Mornings.” “That’s where they need to be, and we know we can do it safely.”
States are applying to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the tests, Cardona said, adding that he expected distribution to begin as early as next week.
“We recognize that schools are the hubs of the community” and they should be open for instruction, the secretary added, saying it is “vital for our students.”
“We have been very clear, publicly and privately, that we want to see schools open," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. She cited the massive amount of funding for schools as evidence of the administration ensuring "we were prepared and had resources needed to address whatever may come up in the pandemic.”
The new crop of tests is enough to cover only a small fraction of the more than 50 million students and educators in the nation's schools, but it's on top of more than $10 billion devoted to school-based tests authorized in the COVID-19 relief law and about $130 billion earmarked in that law to keep kids in school.
The administration hopes the tests will fill critical shortfalls in schools that are having difficulty securing tests through existing federal funding or are facing outbreaks of the more transmissible COVID-19 variant.
The administration also is working to target other federally backed testing sites to support school testing programs, including locating Federal Emergency Management Agency sites at schools.
Additionally, the CDC is set to release new guidance later this week to help schools implement “test-to-stay” policies, in which schools use rapid tests to keep close contacts of those who test positive in the classroom.