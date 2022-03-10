COLERAIN - Retired Bertie County Sheriff and Commissioner J. Wallace Perry died at his home Saturday at the age of 84.
Perry served as Bertie County Sheriff for 16 years and spent 30 years in law enforcement as deputy and Sheriff of the county. He also spent many years as a Bertie County Commissioner following his retirement.
“Saturday was a sad day for the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff John Holley said. “Sheriff Perry was a dedicated public servant, who was a mentor to me in many ways.”
Sheriff Holley said he was honored to be the first deputy then-Sheriff Perry hired, and was grateful to him for training him to be a deputy and at each step up in the sheriff’s office.
“He asked me what my goal was when he hired me and I told him I wanted to be sheriff one day,” Sheriff Holley recalled. “He told me he hoped God left him here long enough to see that day. When I was appointed sheriff, he told me he was happy he lived to see it.
“He then told me to make him proud, and I hope I was able to do that,” he added.
In addition to his work as sheriff, Perry served as Chair and Vice Chair of the Sheriff’s Education Training Standards Commission and then was appointed by then-Attorney General Mike Easley to serve as a member of the Sheriff’s Training and Standards Commission.
Perry also served as chairman of the drug task force which served the region and as President of the N.C. Sheriff’s Association.
During his time as a county commissioner, he served several terms as chairman.
Norman Cherry, who served with Perry as a commissioner, complimented Perry on his work for the county.
“Wallace was a man who stood by his convictions. If he believed in something, he supported it,” Cherry said. “If he thought it was not good for the citizens, he did not support it.
“The one thing that I will always remember about him is that I may not have always agreed with him, but I knew where he stood on issues,” Cherry continued. “I respected that in him.”
Cherry also complimented Perry’s service on the Bertie County Rural Health Board, where the latter served as Vice Chair until his death.
“He will be missed,” Cherry said.
In addition to his public service, Perry was a proud member of Masonic Lodge No. 5 and Colerain Baptist Church.
Perry was married to his high school sweetheart, Shirley Phelps Perry, for 65 years. He is survived by his wife and son, J. Wallace Perry Jr., along with grandchildren and other family members.
Perry was laid to rest at Perry Memorial Cemetery Tuesday.
