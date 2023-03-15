One shouldn’t think they are ‘barking up the wrong tree’ if they believe pet costs are rising as rapidly – or more so – than other inflation prone products.
They are.
National research shows pet food has increased up to 15 percent over the previous year. Veterinarian costs have increased as much as 30 percent in some areas.
However, there is hope and help on the horizon.
Although less than a year old, Companion Animal Advocate for Bertie (CAAB), in partnership with veterinarian Dr. Cheryl Powell, is sponsoring a low cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic, April 1. The vaccines will be $8 each. That is a considerable price reduction to the standard $25 fee.
In North Carolina, rabies vaccinations are required by statute for all dogs and cats over the age of four months. This requirement is in place to help prevent the spread of rabies, a viral disease that can be fatal to animals and humans.
The law states the first rabies vaccine given to a dog or cat must be valid for one year, and subsequent vaccines can be good for either one or three years, depending on the type of vaccine used. It’s important to note that the vaccine must be administered by a licensed veterinarian.
“Pet owners in North Carolina must keep a rabies vaccination certificate for their pets, including the date of vaccination, the expiration date and the veterinarian’s signature. These certificates must be presented to animal control officers or other officials upon request,” said CAAB member Deborah Tayloe.
“If a pet bites someone and is not up to date on its rabies vaccination, it may be required to be quarantined or even euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease. This is why it’s so important to keep your pet’s rabies vaccinations up to date,” Tayloe added.
According to Beth Northcott, CAAB founder, “Our animal advocates have heard your concerns about rabies vaccine costs and seek to help resolve this concern. In response, we are pleased to roll out our first low-cost ($8 per pet) rabies vaccine clinic.”
Payments will go directly to Dr. Powell, who will supply the materials out of her own pocket in advance.
The organization is also accepting canned cat and dog food donations at this event. The donations will help CAAB restock their community pet pantries, which keep cats and dogs fed for some of the most at-risk families within the county.
CAAB has been aware of the pet food challenged households in the county and have taken steps to help alleviate pet hunger. The organization began its Pet Pantry initiative last year and have since placed three pantries in the county.
The pet food pantries follow the Little Free Pantry philosophy of “give what you can, take what you need.” This model allows residents to access emergency food for their pets during an economic crisis, taking what supplies they need, when they need them. It also encourages supporters to drop off supplies at any convenient time and knowing that all donations stay within the local community.
“Rising grocery and home heating costs place pets at risk as pet owners struggle to decide whether they can afford to keep their pets and feed their families and heat their homes. Because the local animal shelter is an outdoor facility with only 10 kennels, Companion Animal Advocates of Bertie will save lives by alleviating pet abandonment and surrenders by pet owners who cannot afford kibble this holiday season and beyond.” explains CAABertie media coordinator, Deborah Tayloe.
CAABertie accepts donations of pet food, which the public can drop off directly in any of the tree pantries. The following are the three current locations:
• Powellsville Pet Clinic, 306 N.C. Hwy 42 (between Colerain and Powellsville) ;
• Town of Kelford, 106 Main Street (behind the Fire Department); and
• Town of Askewville, 109 Askewville Street.
Additional planned sites include the Merry Hill Fire Department and a location in Windsor.
The rabies vaccination clinic is being held at Powell and Stokes, 217 U.S. 13 in Windsor. The vaccinations are available while supply lasts.
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 1. For more information go to caabertie.org.