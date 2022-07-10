...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM
EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Man arrested for selling drugs out of Greenville hotel
A Windsor man has been arrested for the sale of heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs out of the In-Town Suites on Arlington Boulevard, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said that an investigation concluded June 20 by detectives with the Special Operations Unit led to the arrest of Daryl Wayne Dunlow, 52.
Dunlow was charged with possession with two counts of intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; two counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substance; possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of Schedule IV controlled substance; and four counts possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dunlow was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on June 30 after posting a $26,000 secured bond. He has prior charges across the state dating back to 1993 including arson, hit and run, identity fraud or theft and a 1999 bomb threat in Bertie County.