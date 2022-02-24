RALEIGH - An Ahoskie man was sentenced to nine years in prison for three robberies, including one in Bertie County.
Rashad Jerrod Taylor, 34, of Ahoskie, was sentenced last week to 108 months or nine years in prison for interference of commerce by robbery.
The October 2020 indictment charged Taylor with three separate robbery offenses, including the Feb. 26, 2019 robbery of the Food Mart in Aulander, the Nov. 14, 2019 robbery of the Speedway in Ahoskie and the Nov. 30, 2019 robbery of the Citi Trends in Ahoskie.
On Nov. 19, 2021, Taylor entered a guilty plea to robbing Citi Trends.
According to court records and statements made during the hearings, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2019, Taylor entered the Citi Trends clothing store in Ahoskie with a hunting knife.
The manager was present along with four employees.
Taylor told the manager to give him everything and led her behind the counter to the register. He told her to hurry up and thrusted the knife at her in a stabbing motion before holding it to her neck.
Taylor took $475 and walked calmly out of the store.
Hertford County Sheriff’s Office responded and gathered written statements and video surveillance of the robbery.
A short time later, an officer detained Taylor a fifth of a mile from the Citi Trends location. His clothing matched the description from the robbery. A pat down for weapons revealed $454 in Taylor’s pockets.
Taylor was transported to the Citi Trends parking lot, and the manager identified him as the robber. After Taylor became upset and began speaking, the manager also noted that she recognized his voice.
During processing, officers seized from Taylor a small bag containing cocaine. Officers estimated that the cocaine would have cost $20 on the street, accounting for all but $1 of the difference in recovered and stolen money.
Taylor’s federal prosecution followed nine prior state felony convictions. His criminal record includes common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms and multiple drug- related felonies.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Denver III.
The Aulander Police Department, the Ahoskie Police Department, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake D. Pugh prosecuted the case.
Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-0042-D.
