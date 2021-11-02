WINDSOR – A Windsor man is behind bars after robbing a local convenience store not once, but twice.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said officers were twice called to the Windsor Food Mart, commonly referred to as Punjab, on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25 after the convenience store was broken into.
On Oct. 22, Windsor Police Officer Jessie Mizelle went to the Food Center after the owner reported opening the building and finding it had been burglarized.
Officer Mizelle discovered the suspect had entered through the roof, stole 60 cartons of cigarettes and loose change from the store. The suspect reportedly moved a soda machine to allow him to exit through the ceiling.
Officer Mizelle identified the suspect as a white male with a slim build and average height. He was able to lift fingerprints and view video surveillance of the break in.
Three days later, Windsor Police Cpl. Chris Leggett and Officer Tonya Todd were dispatched to the Windsor Food Mart in reference to another breaking and entering. The suspect was gone before the officers arrived and did not appear to have been in the store long, but also entered through the ceiling.
Following an investigation by Det. Sgt. Jason Thomas and the officers involved in the incident, a suspect was developed and a search warrant obtained.
Officers went to 112 Bull Hill Road in Windsor to serve a search warrant on the property in which Gilbert Don Hurst resided. Upon serving the warrant, officers were able to locate items stolen from the convenience store along with the mask and other items used in commission of the robbery.
Hurst was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
“I am proud of the team of officers who worked on this case together, and appreciative of the leadership provided by Det. Sgt. Thomas,” Chief Jackson said. “The suspect was identified quickly. The correct investigative leads followed and the suspect was arrested. That teamwork is what we always try to exemplify and I’m proud of their work.”
Anyone with more information on the case can contact the Windsor Police Department at 252-794-3121.
