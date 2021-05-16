POWELLSVILLE – A man shot here early Friday afternoon has died.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley confirmed the death of the gunshot victim – identified as James Calvin Watford. He said Watford died earlier this weekend.
The sheriff also confirmed investigation has led deputies to believe Watford was shot by an - at this time - unknown assailant and then drove himself to a home in Powellsville where he asked someone to call 9-1-1.
Bertie EMS assisted with transporting Watford to Piney Woods Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where he was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.
Sheriff Holley asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.
Previous Story:
POWELLSVILLE – An early afternoon shooting is in the beginning stage of investigation.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said a call came into 9-1-1 at approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon (Friday) concerning a person who had been shot.
Sheriff Holley said officers arrived and found the victim shot in the stomach area. He was stabilized by Bertie County EMS and then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. His condition is not known.
The victim is not believed to have been shot at the residence EMS and the sheriff’s office were called to.
“We don’t think it happened there. The man drove into a person’s yard and told them he had been shot and asked them to call 9-1-1,” Sheriff Holley explained.
The sheriff said it was too early to say how or where the victim was shot as the investigation was in its beginning stage.
“It is too early to draw conclusions,” Sheriff Holley said. “At this point investigators are just beginning their work.”
The sheriff did ask that anyone who saw anything should call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.