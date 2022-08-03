Jonathon Matthews

Matthews

 John Foley For the Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie County school board members, administrators, friends, teachers and school district employees gathered in the coolness of the Bertie High School’s Media Center to offer a warm welcome to Jonathan Matthews, Bertie High School’s new principal.

Matthews is a native of Fayetteville, where he graduated from Terry Sanford High School, the same high school alma mater as the world famous hip-hop artist J. Cole.

John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.