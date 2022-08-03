Bertie County school board members, administrators, friends, teachers and school district employees gathered in the coolness of the Bertie High School’s Media Center to offer a warm welcome to Jonathan Matthews, Bertie High School’s new principal.
Matthews is a native of Fayetteville, where he graduated from Terry Sanford High School, the same high school alma mater as the world famous hip-hop artist J. Cole.
The stylish Matthews, sporting a broad smile, a pale blue linen blazer embroidered with mini pink flamingos accented with a pink tie, was the center of attention at the Thursday afternoon’s meet-and- greet.
“I am excited to be here. I am looking forward to a wonderful school year and working with everyone in the district,” said the dapper new school leader.
Matthews attended East Carolina University in Greenville, and is a two time graduate of the university. He graduated as a N.C. Teaching Fellows Scholar in 2006 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education (percussion), and later obtained his Master’s Degree in School Administration in 2013.
He was recently named the Principal at Bertie High School and began his tenure on July 1.
Before coming to Bertie High, Matthews served as an administrator at Topsail High School for five years where he managed building operations, transportation, school safety and discipline for the school, which served nearly 1,600 students and employed over 120 staff members.
While at Topsail High School, Matthews also served as the administrative liaison for the various support systems as well as the social studies, science, foreign languages and fine arts departments where he provided mentorship and instructional leadership.
Matthews’ list of credentials and accomplishments reads like a community course guide for extra curricular activities. As an administrator and partner to the local community, he worked closely with Renovation Church, the Topsail Athletic Booster Club, the Friends of Topsail Football organization, and the PTSO to secure necessary resources for the school and to provide for the best possible educational experience for the students in the Topsail community.
His stylish persona and wardrobe may be influenced by his musical attributes. Before his rise to administrator, Matthews taught high school band throughout eastern North Carolina, most recently at South Central High School in Winterville, where he worked diligently for six years until 2017 to grow the band program.
His musical affection led him to teach band at New Bern High School and Southwest Onslow High School.
Throughout his career, he has had students consistently represented in local, regional and state level honor ensembles, including the North Carolina Bandmasters Association (NCBA), Eastern District All District Honor Band, the NCBA All State Honor Band and the N.C. Governor’s School.
As a Bandmaster, he has also performed at the NCBA Concert Band Music Performance Adjudication and the NCBA Solo and Ensemble Music Performance Adjudication, having consistently received Excellent and Superior ratings in both events.
As a marching band director, he has had bands compete all across North Carolina, amassing awards in all categories, including a Grand Champion Award at the Crystal Coast Band Classic in 2009.
Outside of his own classroom, Matthews has served as a percussion instructor, private lessons teacher and clinician and guest conductor throughout the state, including the East Carolina University Summer Band Camp, the Onslow County Summer Band Camp and the Pender County All-County Honors Band to name a few.
But his focus is not simply on high school students. He has been instrumental as a Clinical Teacher for aspiring teachers through the East Carolina University and Latham Clinical Schools Network and has served on the Executive Board for the Onslow Winds Community Band and the Executive Board and Budget and Finance Committee for the North Carolina Music Educators Association.
While those accomplishments are monumental, he has not stopped there.
As a lifelong learner, Matthews is currently enrolled at Liberty University where he is pursuing a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership with an expected completion date in 2022.
He is also a member of Delta Pi International Honor Society and the Omega Nu Lambda National Honor Society.
Outside of his duties to his students, staff and community, Matthews enjoys spending time with his wife, Karen and their three children, Benjamin (11), Alice-Ann (10), and Lourie-Anna (5) playing board, card and video games, and being active outside.
The band leader is driven and passionate about education.
“I intend to use my position to help others become successful. As an educational leader, I belief the purpose of leadership is to galvanize the individual strengths of others,” Matthews said, adding, “I look to supporting the needs of constituents through meaningful relationships and collaboration with all the stakeholders to inspire and influence the mobilization of those individuals toward the common goal of student learning.
“I am excited to be a part of the Bertie County community and I am looking forward to a great school year at Bertie High School where the Falcons will ‘Go hard, and fly high!’,” he closed.