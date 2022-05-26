May is National Stroke Awareness Month.
Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death and disability in the United States.
A stroke is an event that will affect the arteries in the brain. It occurs when a blood vessel that carries the oxygen and nutrients to the brain either becomes blocked by a clot or it bursts. When this happens that part of the brain cannot receive the blood and oxygen it needs, therefore it along with the cells die.
There are a few different types of strokes which can occur.
One type that occurs when a clot is obstructing blood flow to the brain is called an ischemic stroke. When the blood vessel ruptures and prevents the blood flow to the brain that is called a hemorrhagic stroke.
Brain Stem stroke occurs when the stroke occurs in the brain stem. This type of stroke can affect both sides of the person’s body. Cryptogenic Stroke is when despite all testing that can be done the cause of the stroke still cannot be determined. When there is a temporary clot in the brain that is called a transient ischemic stroke (TIA).
Almost 80 percent of strokes can be prevented, but they can happen to anyone at any age.
Having rapid access to medical treatment oftentimes will make a big difference between if the person will have a full recovery or if there will be permanent disabilities.
Every second counts when it comes to a person that is having a stroke. Almost two million brain cells will die each minute that a stroke remains untreated.
When a person has symptoms of a stroke or a TIA the doctor will then gather information to make a diagnosis. They will typically review the events that have occurred along with taking medical history, doing a physical and neurological exam, have certain lab tests done, order a scan of the patient’s brain along with studying the results of other diagnostic tests that may be needed.
The diagnostic test will examine how the brain looks, works and the blood supply it is getting. They will be able to determine the part of the brain that is injured.
An ischemic stroke is the most common type of stroke and it accounts for 87 percent of all strokes. The goal in treatment is to dissolve or remove the clot. The treatment goal for a hemorrhagic stroke is to stop the bleeding.
There are several signs and symptoms of a stroke. Some of them consist of weakness of the face, extremities or one side of the body. There may be sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding that occurs. One may have trouble seeing in one or both eyes trouble walking, dizziness or loss of balance or coordination may occur. A sudden severe headache with no known cause can also occur.
The easiest way to remember how to recognize a stroke is by using B.E.F.A.S.T. which stands for balance, watch for a loss of balance, eyes, vision changes, facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.
There are seven simple tips that the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association recommend to help prevent a stroke. They manage blood pressure, control cholesterol, reduce blood sugar, get active, eat better, lose weight and stop smoking. There is also a genetic component along with there being a racial disparity in which strokes are more common in African Americans.
The biggest thing to help prevent a stroke is to work with one’s primary care provider in order to determine risk and what can be done to stay healthy.
Physical changes that will follow a stroke are due to injury in the brain and they can include one or more effects. Some of the common physical changes that occur after a stroke are weakness or paralysis on one side of the body, fatigue, spasticity and seizures.
There are many different ways to help one be able to recover from a stroke. If one were to have a stroke occurrence with doctors help and guidance they would have a plan of care following the stroke.
With the brain also controlling the ability to use language depending one where the stroke occurs will depend on the communication issue one may suffer from. Whether it be aphasia, dysarthria or apraxia.
There may also be memory or cognitive changes that may occur due to the stroke and where the stroke occurred in the brain. All of these things can be assisted in some way to help the person regain that ability.
The good news for citizens of Bertie County is that ECU Health Bertie Hospital is a Stroke Certified facility, meaning it is one of the top hospitals in the region to treat stroke survivors.
If you or someone you may know have suffered from a stroke there is a stroke survivor support group that meets every third Tuesday of the month at ECU Health Chowan Hospital in Edenton. For more information contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.
Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.