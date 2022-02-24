WINDSOR - Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard has made his departmental appointments for members of the board of commissioners.
“Other than the change in the departments led by retired Commissioner David Overton, I’ve mainly tried to keep consistency amongst the commissioners and the departments they are overseeing,” Mayor Hoggard said. “I appreciate the willingness of the board members to be involved in departments, committees and the representation of Windsor on other boards.”
The biggest changes in assignments come because of Overton’s retirement and those are the reassignment of the fire department and electric department, both of which Overton oversaw during his time on the board.
Mayor Hoggard has assigned the electric department to Commissioner Cathy Wilson, who also remains Mayor Pro-Tem. Wilson will take those duties along with others she has had in the past, including parks, public information and technology.
Commissioner Wilson will also continue to collaborate with Commissioner Randy Walston to lead administration and personnel.
Commissioner Walston, for his part, will add the fire department to his cluster of responsibilities. He will also continue to serve as police commissioner and treasurer along with the other duties.
Commissioner Randy K. Whitaker kept his main responsibilities, including streets and sanitation, cemeteries and serving as the board’s liaison with the Mid-East Commission.
Likewise, Commissioner Camille Rascoe will continue in her responsibilities, heading the town’s public buildings along with the water and sewer department and leading the town’s beautification projects.
Commissioner L.C. Hoggard III, who was elected in November to replace the retiring Overton, will be responsible for the Historic Properties Commission, Economic Development and will serve as the board’s representative on the Highway 17 Association.
Mayor Hoggard will follow in the footsteps of retired Mayor Jimmy Hoggard in serving as the town’s voting member for the Mayor and Commissioners Association.