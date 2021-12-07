WINDSOR – Each step of his political career Jimmy Hoggard has known when the timing was right.
That’s still true as he closes out his life as an elective office holder this morning (Thursday) and hands the mayor’s gavel to his successor.
“I’ve always heard you just know when it’s time,” the retiring Windsor Mayor said. “I want to do some traveling that I haven’t been able to do and I want to get further invested in the grandparent business.”
Those reasons led Hoggard, who has been mayor of Windsor for a dozen years and served as a commissioner for two decades prior, to decide now was the time to move on. He didn’t run for re-election in November, and indeed backed his successor, Lewis Hoggard, for the position.
“Lewis will make a good mayor and I’m excited for him,” Jimmy Hoggard said. “I’ll be here to support him any way I can, but I also know the best way I can support him is stay out of his way and let him be the mayor in his own right.”
Hoggard’s political career began when he sought office as a town commissioner. He said several things factored into that decision, including high utility rates and low police officer pay.
Hoggard said he felt the board of commissioners – both then and now – have done a good job of rectifying both situations.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is the professionalism and training of the Windsor Police Department,” he said. “They are as good as they come.”
The mayor said he has kept in mind the importance of never returning to the financial struggles the town has faced in the past.
“You can end up back in those situations through no fault of your own,” he said. “We’ve been cognizant of that and tried to make sure we are as prepared as you can be.”
After 20 years in two different stints on the town board, Jimmy Hoggard decided to seek the mayor’s office when the late Bob Spivey chose to retire.
“I served with Bob for a good while and I learned a lot from him,” Hoggard said. “I was watching him, even when he didn’t know it, and trying to learn.
“When he decided to retire, I wanted some projects to continue, and I had a few things I wanted to initiate myself, so I decided to run,” he continued.
One of the benefits of seeking office at the time, according to Hoggard, was the town’s employees.
“We had – and have – a superb administrator, excellent department heads and good employees,” Mayor Hoggard said. “It was a real benefit that I didn’t need to make personnel change and could focus on other areas. I’m proud to say I’m leaving it like I found it.”
During his three terms as mayor, Hoggard has seen three “horrific” floods, which he says has been the biggest challenge of the municipal government.
“We are still working on some of the flooding programs,” he said. “Over the course of time, 58 houses, give or take, have been purchased or elevated.”
Hoggard said the town didn’t have to be part of the flood program for homes, but chose to because they felt it was the right thing to do for the citizens of Windsor and Bertie County.
He said the town is still working to help commercial businesses who have yet to receive any financial aid from the flooding.
A bright spot for Hoggard’s administration has been tourism.
“I found out early on when meeting with other mayors that tourism was growing 20 percent per year and we weren’t getting any of that,” he said.
Hoggard led the town to work with officials at East Carolina University and the plan was developed to modernize the old campground. Those same officials suggested something that was considered somewhat revolutionary for the region at the time – tree houses.
“I don’t make rash decisions as a general rule,” the mayor said. “I thought about it, but I felt because it was so different it could be successful.”
Since that time, the campground has been completely upgraded and four tree houses have been built as part of the Cashie Treehouse Village.
“I went out there the day before Thanksgiving and there were no spaces open in the campground and the tree hues were full,” he said. “That was about 60 people who were in Windsor that may not have been a few years ago.”
The mayor said those visitors spend money locally, thereby increasing business for local restaurants and merchants.
“They don’t use our schools. They don’t use our jail. They aren’t costing taxpayers,” he said. “They are simply spending money in Windsor and Bertie County.”
Hoggard said of the $1.5 million spent on the Cashie River projects, the town only put in about $400,000.
“It is paying dividends,” he said. “I think sometimes people don’t know how much.”
Another area of pride for Hoggard is the Windsor Fire Department.
“The town of Windsor has always been supportive of the Windsor Fire Department, and they have repaid our trust and faith in them,” he said. “We buy a new truck every four years or so to make sure no vehicle in service is over 20 years old.”
He said the department has worked hard to train and bring down fire insurance rates.
While Bertie County has seen a population decrease, Hoggard said he is proud the town of Windsor has basically been stable over the past 10 years.
“We’ve held our own,” he said.
Hoggard also said he had learned it isn’t the big issues that often cause public concern.
“It’s dog leash laws and horses and things you may not expect that get people upset,” he said. “Fortunately, I’ve learned to be a good listener.”
The mayor also praised Town Administrator Allen Castelloe for his work.
“I can’t even begin to say how good Allen is at his job,” the mayor said. “He is so proficient not many problems came to my office. I can truly say he allowed me to work on other challenges because I rarely had to be involved in personnel matters and the like.”
The mayor also credited his board members for their dedication, while saying he was heartbroken to have lost four board members to death during his time in office. He said all four – Joe Alexander, Bob Brown, Collins Cooper and Lawrence Carter – were people he respected and missed.
He said the current board – the retiring David Overton, Cathy Wilson, Randy Whitaker, Camille Rascoe and Randy Walston – had been excellent to work with as well.
“We are fortunate to have had board members who don’t have a private agenda,” he said. “It has made my job easier. The commissioners have always wanted to do the right thing for the citizens of Windsor.”
As he steps aways, Hoggard said his best advice to his successor is to work on things that move the town forward and not get bogged down in the day-to-day operations.
“It’s a lot easier to say that than to do it,” he mused.
The mayor said he was proud of the people of Windsor and grateful for his time serving the citizenry.
As he steps away from public life, the mayor will continue to own and operate his local business.
“I’m not retiring from work. I’ll still be here,” he said. “It’s just time to step away and do some other things.”