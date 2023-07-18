A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 6:11 pm
Mckenzie Raquez Watford
Staff Writer
After a three-month search, Mckenzie Raquez Watford was arrested and taken into custody on Monday by law enforcement officials in Chesterfield, Va.
Watford, a fugitive for the past three months, was wanted in Bertie County for the murder of his father, Tony Watford.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.
