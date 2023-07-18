Mckenzie Raquez Watford

After a three-month search, Mckenzie Raquez Watford was arrested and taken into custody on Monday by law enforcement officials in Chesterfield, Va.

Watford, a fugitive for the past three months, was wanted in Bertie County for the murder of his father, Tony Watford.

  

