For the third time in one week, Bertie County Sheriff Deputies were called to the scene of a Bertie County homicide.
This time the victim is believed to have been murdered by his own son.
On Sunday April 9 at 9:44 p.m., Bertie County Communications Center received a call-in reference to a male that had been shot and was not breathing.
Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputies Lt. Martin Phelps, Investigator Brandon Turner, Deputy Dakota Young and Deputy Matthew Bond responded to the call and, upon arrival, they found Tony K. Watford shot to death.
Through the initial investigation, deputies found that a family member went to the victim’s residence to do a welfare check to find that the victim had been shot. The family member immediately contacted the Bertie County Communications Center.
Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin said early in the investigation, deputies identified Mckenzie Raquez Watford as the suspect and, after the initial investigation was completed, a warrant for Mckenzie Watford’s arrest was obtained for First Degree Murder and Larceny of a Dog. Watford’s address is listed at Sally Freeman Road in Colerian.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mckenzie Raquez Watford is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office 252-794-5330. Watford is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Two men were murdered in the Lewiston Woodville area last week. Details from one of the murders still hasn't been released by the Bertie County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Ruffin thanked the deputies and investigators of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, investigators with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and investigators with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance with this investigation.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com
Staff Writer
