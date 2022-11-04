The country's youth currently face monumental challenges that at times may seem insurmountable. These feelings can trigger mental health issues which in turn can lead to other problems.
The concerns for today’s youth and tomorrow’s future are topics seen and heard about daily. Bertie County youth currently facing outward challenges while hiding inward feelings, will soon have an outlet to deal with those bumps in the road.
Out-of-the-box thinking therapist, Rwenshaun Miller, will be opening The Good Stress Company in Windsor early next year and his focus will be on the youth of the community and their mental health needs.
Miller is well-known in the Bertie community. A Bertie High School graduate, Miller has been helping the youth of the community for some time. The therapist, speaker and social entrepreneur is a licensed clinical mental health counselor.
Miler aids individuals spanning all ages, with a goal of helping each person understand and take accountability for their own mental wellness. He completed his Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Montreat College. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has taken those skills and knowledge and is helping with concerns he knows too well.
Miller believes there are many underlying factors in the rise in Black teen suicide rates and can personally relate to those. The therapist was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and says attempted suicide three times.
“I know what that despair is like so being able to address these things early on and be proactive in it instead of reactive is very important for us,” Miller said. “If you look at the stigma that's surrounding mental health, a lot of times people are not gonna talk about those specific challenges that are going on. But I personally would love to do whatever I can to intervene just because I can relate to these issues.”
Miller’s methodology is highlighted by the name of his Windsor clinic, The Good Stress Company and some of the practices he employs. Miller’s therapy toolbox is filled with exercises that bring people and problems and community together.
He hosts a Wednesday night event, billed as the Men’s Locker Room. The national call-in program is a safe space where Black men can have a comfortable environment to talk about different issues that are key for effective mental wellness. The group discusses topics pertaining to mental health like relationships, jobs, politics and family, according to Miller.
Aside from his locker room call he has also sponsored Adult Coloring Night, where adults come together to relieve stress and “play like back in the day.”
Miller realizes therapy is not the same for all. The Good Stress Company will serve a number of clients and focus on the issues of the community.
“We will be serving individuals that are familiar with therapy and others who may have never tried therapy or any type of mental health services. We are also planning on assisting individuals that can't afford it as well. The services offered will be outpatient therapy, medication management and then mobile therapeutic services,” said Miller.
Mental Health costs are often prohibitive, adding to the stress that may have caused the problem in the first place.
The link between financial wellness and mental health is well-established. The American Psychological Association found high levels of debt are a common source of stress, which can cause anxiety and sleep disorders. Those problems can increase the risk of developing more serious chronic health conditions.
“In collaboration with my nonprofit, URI Inc., we will offer scholarships to subsidize services for individuals who can't afford to pay for treatment. We have in the past provided up to eight therapy sessions for those who couldn’t afford to pay,” said Miller.
Currently, Miller is preparing for an early 2023 opening and is working on getting the building in order, hiring staff, and preparing to assist those in need of services and support. The clinic will be located at 1001 King St. in Windsor.