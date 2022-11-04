The country's youth currently face monumental challenges that at times may seem insurmountable. These feelings can trigger mental health issues which in turn can lead to other problems.

The concerns for today’s youth and tomorrow’s future are topics seen and heard about daily. Bertie County youth currently facing outward challenges while hiding inward feelings, will soon have an outlet to deal with those bumps in the road.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com