The increased stress people have been experiencing over the past two years, attributed to COVID, rising gas prices, food inflation and stagnant wages, has elevated mental health problems nationally and locally.
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, rates of suicide among Black youth have risen faster than in any other racial/ethnic group in the past two decades, with suicide rates in Black males 10-19 years-old increasing by 60 percent.
According to the study, early adolescent Black youth are twice as likely to die by suicide as compared to their white counterparts. Understanding and changing this trajectory will require trans-disciplinary efforts including those of educators, child welfare, legal and juvenile justice systems, health care professionals including child and adolescent psychiatrists, and the community at large, the study cited.
There is hope going forward.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, Eustress, Inc. (pronounced: you-stress), is sponsoring an event and the community will have an opportunity to address the problems of awareness locally while participating in the 2022 ‘Let’s Talk About It Mental Health Awareness Walk’ scheduled at Livermon Park.
The walk is a local event and is co-sponsored by Eustress, Inc. and the Bertie County YMCA and Executive Director Casey Owens.
Aside from the one mile walk, the event will offer free food to everyone attending, Zumba, bounce house and games will be provided. There will be numerous vendors and speakers along with Mental Health professionals to answer any questions and address citizen concerns. The organizers expect about 100 participants.
Founded by Bertie County native, Rwenshaun Miller, Eustressinc.com was born out of the desire to bring awareness to the importance of acknowledging, improving and preserving mental health, a topic often marked by stigma and denial, particularly in the black community.
“Spreading Mental Health awareness in the black and brown communities to eliminate the stigma and break down barriers to accessing care is the primary focus of the event,” said Miller. “At Eustress, Inc. we start conversations about mental health with members of the Black community at large, paying special attention to students, young adults and athletes.
“In the conversations we help people acknowledge negative stressors they may face and the impact they have on mental health,” said Miller.
Additionally the organization provides mental health management and coping mechanisms to empower people to take control of their mental health and find sources of eustress. The work, according to Miller, is done through educational content, interactive programming and strategic partnerships with other mission driven organizations.
Currently, there is a walk and gala in Charlotte, every third Saturday in May; the Bertie County walk always takes place in Bertie the second Saturday of September; and there is a walk that takes place in Chapel Hill, in conjunction with UNC-Chapel Hill’s homecoming. All three places are of significance to Rwenshaun and the clinical entrepreneur has plans to expand to other areas.
The organization provides a myriad of programs, including subsidizing therapy sessions for those who can’t afford them, hosting awareness events such as the walks and adult coloring nights, while also providing therapy services to cohorts of black male students in Charlotte and Bertie who have identified mental health challenges.
Through the organization’s “Why Eustress” series, people are encouraged to seek help by sharing the stories of others who have learned to cope with today’s challenges.
According to Miller’s biography, the “mental health change agent” serves the community — and the world — as a Psychotherapist, author, speaker, and Mental Health Change Agent. He services individuals spanning all ages, with a goal of helping each person understand and take accountability for their mental wellness.
Miller completed his Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Montreat College. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in International Psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
The Let’s Talk About It Mental Health Awareness Walk at Livermon Park, 103 North York St. in Windsor. It begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. For more information and to volunteer call 980-264-0088.