The increased stress people have been experiencing over the past two years, attributed to COVID, rising gas prices, food inflation and stagnant wages, has elevated mental health problems nationally and locally.

According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, rates of suicide among Black youth have risen faster than in any other racial/ethnic group in the past two decades, with suicide rates in Black males 10-19 years-old increasing by 60 percent.

