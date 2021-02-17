POWELLSVILLE – A teenager reported missing in Bertie County last week has been found safe.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said the missing teen was with family members during her two-day disappearance.
“Once we sent out a missing persons alert, they contacted our office,” Sheriff Holley said.
The sheriff said the teen, identified as Tavionna Smallwood, had been turned over to the Bertie County Department of Social Services on Friday afternoon.
The missing person bulletin was initiated earlier Friday. Sheriff Holley’s office was offering a reward for her safe return.
Bertie County Chief Deputy Kenny Perry said the teenager had reportedly walked away from a family member’s house Wednesday afternoon and wasn’t seen again until the missing person bulletin was issued.
The incident began earlier Wednesday when Smallwood was reportedly the victim of a crime perpetrated by her father. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the complaint, presented information to a magistrate and obtained warrants for the arrest of Patrick Smallwood.
Bertie County Maj. Matt Roebuck said once the elder Smallwood was in custody, his daughter was taken to a family member’s home following consultation with DSS.
Later in the day, deputies returned to the resident to find Smallwood missing. The relative said the teen was last seen walking down Hexlena Road/Kelly Park Lane between Powellsville and Ahoskie.
Sheriff Holley thanked all those who assisted with finding the missing teen.
“We are glad she is safe and sound,” he said.