It was a big week for Bertie County YMCA Director and C.E.O. Casey Owens.
An active community leader working on Gang Awareness, Owens along with his S.E.E.Unity partner, Bertie County Adult Parole and Probation Officer Erik Parker, organized and hosted the Court Kingz Basketball Game recently at Bertie High School. The Court Kingz tour the world making sure Gang Awareness and non Violence is the major point made throughout the game.
That wasn’t the only highlight of his week.
On Tuesday evening, Owens was honored at the Bertie County Board of Education meeting, receiving the Alumni Spotlight award.
“It is such an honor to be recognized by Bertie Alumni Spotlight. I can’t thank you enough. I am forever grateful and I am forever thankful and I will continue to serve my community,” Owens said.
The director has been at the forefront of the county’s Anti-Violence, Gang Awareness initiative and is one of the leaders with constant contact with the county’s youth.
As Vivian Saunders would say, Owens has his boots on the ground.
Owens attended West Bertie Elementary, Southwestern Middle and graduated from Bertie High School in 2005. Throughout his youth he was always an active member of the YMCA.
“I have a nostalgic picture of myself playing YMCA basketball at the age of 9 or 10. I was an active youth on the YMCA’s basketball team every year,” Owens said.
His affiliation with the YMCA began when he became a fitness instructor and began teaching classes.
“The classes began to grow at a rapid pace. From there, I continued developing relationships with the members of the community and started to lead other programs for about two years,” he said.
The Elizabeth City State University graduate majored in sports science with a minor in aquatics and fitness and was a perfect fit for his current position.
His community involvement focuses on helping the youth of the community and growing the YMCA.
“Ensuring the YMCA is a safe outlet for our community and is a place where people can flourish in all aspects of their lives. There are many ideas and plans that I would love to implement. I know resources can oftentimes be limited in our area however, I believe that this vision can be fulfilled,” he said.
When it comes to the youth in the county, Owens believes that they are all at a critical crossroad in their adolescent lives.
“The decisions they make today constructs their future. Parents are much younger in today’s generation and I want to ensure that parents and our community members are gaining knowledge and awareness around gang violence. I want to provide parents and community members with resources that outline the signs of gang affiliation in our community and in our homes,” Owens said.
Owens does have a plan for the future and is looking for others to come together.
“If I could do one thing to change Bertie for the better, I would organize community leaders and stakeholders to come together to express future plans for the community,” Owens said. “This meeting would give community leaders and stakeholders an opportunity to see a shared vision and strategize the best way to serve and grow our community. Bertie is a gem and it is our home. My wish is to invest in our homes, plant the seeds now, and witness them grow for our future leaders.”