It was a big week for Bertie County YMCA Director and C.E.O. Casey Owens.

An active community leader working on Gang Awareness, Owens along with his S.E.E.Unity partner, Bertie County Adult Parole and Probation Officer Erik Parker, organized and hosted the Court Kingz Basketball Game recently at Bertie High School. The Court Kingz tour the world making sure Gang Awareness and non Violence is the major point made throughout the game.

