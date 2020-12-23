LEWISTON WOODVILLE – Lewiston Woodville’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church celebrated their 155th anniversary by doing what they’ve done for the last century and a half: celebrating with a spirit of community.
Ever since the earliest outbreaks of COVID-19 in this northeastern North Carolina, not only has the church held drive-thru worship services Sundays at 10 a.m, with a conference-call service at 12:30 which can also be heard and viewed on the Church’s Facebook Page
But beyond the assemblies, the Church is most proud of how it has participated in a generous spirit of philanthropy.
It’s not MOMBC’s first acts of benevolence. On Aug. 3 when Hurricane Isaias touched down in Bertie’s Morning Road area, the church leaders were able to give monetary gifts to the storm victims, receiving donations from other partners supporting this church project, and even providing needed housing for one of the hurricane victims.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic where many families encountered lost wages, unemployment, furloughs and virtual learning which often that left them unable to buy and provide meals for their families, the church knew it had another mission to fulfill.
Once again, MOMBC and church leadership stepped up.
“We wanted to reach out to provide a better way of life and find resources to get food and feed the families,” said Food Pantry Program Coordinator Linda McNair-Moore.
“The General Baptist State Convention – the largest collective body of Missionary Baptist churches in North Carolina – awarded two grants to the church: Food Lion Feeds - the Great Pantry Makeover, and Food Lion Feeds - Stocking the Shelves,” she said. “There was also local assistance as Perdue Farms (Kelford) gave 300 packages of chicken to be given out to Bertie County churches and people in the local community.”
McNair-Moore continued.
“We went on television (WNCT-TV in Greenville) to tell our story of providing needy food and assistance to the people in the Lewiston-Woodville area,” McNair-Moore added. “The viewing audience was informed that the Food Lion stores and their associates would be coming to the church’s Food Pantry to do a makeover and complete the following: painting, build a ramp, replace light fixtures, restock the shelves with food and other needed things for our Food Pantry. We are honored that they deemed it necessary to provide these services and resources to the church, and in doing so, MOMBC can now provide more food for the families in our community.”
More acts of kindness followed as the MOMBC’s Health and Wellness Ministry received a grant from the N.C. Council of Churches to provide healthy foods and to educate the church and community on healthy tips for being and staying healthy.
The ministry was able to provide approximately 60 bags of fruits and vegetables to the congregation and attendees after worship service on Sunday, Nov. 1, which was the church’s true 155th Church Anniversary and Founders Day.
The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Samuel K. Shaw III extended thanks all supporters, partners and the community-at-large for their assistance, participation and support given to the church projects.
“As the pastor of the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, I am elated to have a hand in helping bless our community,” Rev. Shaw wrote. “I believe that church should change lives and this project did just that for our community and the families in it. I love people and serving God’s People is an honor. So glad to be a part of a church that not only survived the pandemic but also thrived and made a major impact in it.”
McNair-Moore was proud of the meals and services provided.
“Because of your helping hands, the MOMBC is able to provide services and healthy meals to the church congregation and community,” noted McNair-Moore.
“The Windsor Food Lion further donated a number of food boxes (Feed the Hunger in America) that were given out along with the free food boxes that were donated by the General Baptist State Convention,” she said. “In all we received a total of 450 boxes of produce that was given to the people on separate dates of Thursdays Dec. 3, 10, and 17.”
The people received and echoed words of thanks and how appreciative they were to receive the church’s acts of big-heartedness. McNair-Moore said MOMBC sent words of thanks to all who supported and provided services to the people and this needy project in the community during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We extend holiday greetings to everyone,” McNair-Moore acknowledged. “We are a church serving God and the people during this time of the pandemic.”
Gene Motley can be reached via email at gmotley@ncweeklies.com.