LEWISTON WOODVILLE - Those in attendance last Saturday at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Community Forum experienced the outcome of violence in real time.

As Mt. Olive Pastor, the Rev. James E. Jones, was introducing the day’s speakers, the first scheduled speaker — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin — was texting his apologies for not being able to attend the forum. He was at the scene of another homicide that occurred in Powellsville early Saturday morning.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com