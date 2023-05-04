LEWISTON WOODVILLE - Those in attendance last Saturday at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Community Forum experienced the outcome of violence in real time.
As Mt. Olive Pastor, the Rev. James E. Jones, was introducing the day’s speakers, the first scheduled speaker — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin — was texting his apologies for not being able to attend the forum. He was at the scene of another homicide that occurred in Powellsville early Saturday morning.
The murder of Ricky Gilliam last month – a man who lived less than a mile from the Mt. Olive Baptist Church — was the catalyst for the forum.
Deacon Linda McNair-Moore prayed first and then took to the phones as soon as she heard of the neighborhood homicide.
Moore is known for her community advocacy and immediately began organizing the ‘See Something, Say Something’ forum.
Concerned citizens, parents, grandparents, community pastors, school officials and a handful of students attended the event focused on increased community violence and identifying the root of the evil. However, state officials headlined the podium.
“We have much work to do for the citizens that need us in our county,” said McNair-Moore. “If you see something, say something.”
North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. addressed gun violence from a North Carolina perspective.
“I know you have been hit hard with local violence and we are doing everything we can at the state level to assist Sheriff Ruffin,” he said. “On a somber note, five people lose their life in the state every day. The governor (Roy Cooper) is looking at a number of steps to curtail the violence. Last week he signed an Executive Order establishing The Office of Violence Prevention.”
Buffaloe went on to explain that low income counties, such as Bertie, have had an increase in gun violence. The juvenile mortality rate due to firearms has doubled over the past year. The governor has declared the violence a Public Health Crisis.
Domestic violence with firearms has increased over 500 percent, according to the director. Buffaloe was firm in his stand about the solution to the problem.
“I am sure you are aware the N.C. General Assembly appealed one of our gun laws. You do not have to have a permit to purchase a gun in North Carolina any longer. I heard there is a law coming that even concealed weapons may not need a permit,” said Buffaloe.
The director went on to emphasize a partial solution to the problem is to vote for responsible officials who will restrict gun purchases for certain individuals.
Stress, anxiety and mental health problems are at the root of the problem and need to be addressed, according to Clinical Director Natasha Holley.
Holley explained as a society, people do not talk about the problems they are experiencing, and that is the mental health problem.
“If we want things to change, we have to be a part of the change. We have to create environments where people can say they need help,” Holley said. “We need to talk about things we are struggling with. Part of being able to see something and then say something means we need to change the culture.”
N.C. Department of Public Instruction Senior Advisor Tabari Wallace captured the hearts of the audience as he stole the show with stories of success through discipline.
“Let me tell you, there are two different types of children today and let me tell you how we judge. When we went to school there were different times,” Wallace said. “Teachers held us accountable. When the legislature took the paddle out of the schools things changed.”
Wallace outlined children will do what they are allowed to do. He explained when he was a high school principal and was sent to the toughest school in the district, he turned it around, and did so by implementing higher standards, more discipline and stricter rules. Wallace managed to change the student’s attitude and turn the school around.
The educator blamed the light attendance and the problems facing parents and educators are social media influence and the phones they use to connect.
Wallace went on to explain the problems and stress COVID caused will be around for a long time. The steps educators took during COVID’s disruption may have done more damage than good.
“We can blame the kids, but they are going to do what we let them do,” said Wallace, stressing discipline is the answer and solution to the problem.
When Wallace became principal of “toughest high school in the district,” where the previous principal had been assaulted by students, twice, just weeks before, his only request was that he could use “Joe Clark rules.”
Clark was the principal of Eastside High School in Paterson, New Jersey. Clark gained public attention in 1980 for his unconventional disciplinary measures as the principal of the high school.
Clark cleaned up the school through discipline.
Wallace said those rules helped him make the positive change.