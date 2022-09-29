LEWISTON WOODVILLE - When Mt. Olive Baptist Church Project Coordinator Linda McNair-Moore sent out her instructions on the topics to be addressed by the Bertie County community leaders and state officials at Saturday’s “Help Me To Survive and Protect Myself” panel discussion; she knew their words would each be different. But the message would be the same: Think Before You Act.

“We want to thank everyone that came today, especially the youth. We love the youth, we love the youth, we love the youth and we support the youth. And we care for the youth and we are concerned for the youth,” said McNair-Moore in her opening remarks welcoming everyone to the youth panel.

