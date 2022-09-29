...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Event organizer Linda McNair-Moore speaks at the introduction of Saturday’s event.
LEWISTON WOODVILLE - When Mt. Olive Baptist Church Project Coordinator Linda McNair-Moore sent out her instructions on the topics to be addressed by the Bertie County community leaders and state officials at Saturday’s “Help Me To Survive and Protect Myself” panel discussion; she knew their words would each be different. But the message would be the same: Think Before You Act.
“We want to thank everyone that came today, especially the youth. We love the youth, we love the youth, we love the youth and we support the youth. And we care for the youth and we are concerned for the youth,” said McNair-Moore in her opening remarks welcoming everyone to the youth panel.
The panel included Bertie County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Otis Smallwood, N.C. Highway Patrol Officer Malcom Cherry, Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes, presumptive Bertie County Sheriff-Elect Tyrone Ruffin, Parole Officer Sheldon Rhines, Outpatient Therapist KaToya Jordan from Integrated Family Services and the Honorable Vershenia Ballance-Johnson and Teresa Freeman.
While N.C. State Senator Don Davis signified the importance of the event during a campaign stop, the morning’s focus was on the topics of educating and supporting youth during tumultuous times.
The outside forces today’s youth face including gang influence, drug temptation and use and gun violence were discussed along with the need to “think before you act.”
Dr. Smallwood led off the panel discussion with a message that children need to be well read, eager to learn and have respect for authority figures.
“I respect this man a whole lot,”, Smallwood said, pointing to the panelist next to him, Patrolman Cherry.
Smallwood went on to raise caution regarding social media usage.
“The last thing I want to say is limit your time on social media. Social media can get you in a lot of trouble. Not everyone on social media has the heart to do what is right. Be very cautious,” Dr. Smallwood said.
For his part, Cherry went on to discuss the importance of correct behavior during a traffic stop.
“Turn the music down, keep your hands where we can see them, not outside the vehicle, just lightly on the steering wheel,” advised Cherry.
The officer went on to recommend avoiding arguing with the officer.
“The side of the road is nowhere to hold court. That’s what Judges Freeman and Johnson do,” said Cherry, pointing to the two judges on the panel.
Ruffin and Sheriff Hayes shared the same message “we don’t want to take you to jail, so make sound decisions and stay out of trouble.”
“The decisions you make today will affect you later in life. So young people have to be careful with the things you do, the things you say and the friends you hang around with,” said Ruffin.
Hayes stressed the importance of hard work and of parental example, explaining he tries to set a good example for his kids daily.
“It only takes a split-second decision to change your life forever. The decisions you make now can haunt you for the rest of your life. So make sure you make the right decision,” said Hayes.
Every panel participant agreed that today’s youth face difficult challenges like never before and that social media is not a student’s friend.
The seriousness of the discussion was mixed with a moment of humor as Judge Ballance-Johnson commented on McNair’s explicit directions and how thorough they seemed.
The Judge opened by cautioning everyone about trust and how you cannot trust everybody.
She also addressed the topic: “We don’t want you to come to court and stand in front of us. Your friend may say, ‘put this in your locker for me.’ You don’t know what’s in there and if you put it in your locker and you get charged, when you get to the table in the courtroom you’re alone. Don’t trust anybody else. You’re there by yourself,” Ballance-Johnson said.
The Judge continued, highlighting court appearance and wardrobe.
“If you do come to court, respect the court authority. You have to respect the court authority. I always show everyone in my courtroom respect. You have to recognize that. Respect the authority of the court.”
“Dress the part. You can wear a pair of jeans and a shirt. But you need to dress the part. It is so basic,” said Ballance-Johnson.
Judge Freeman highlighted the many misconceptions with Juvenile Court. Freeman reminded everyone a person can be jailed in North Carolina at the age of six years old. Another important point Freeman made, there is no bail for those in “Baby Jail.” Parents cannot get their kids out. Again the Judge stressed the importance of making the right decision.
Integrated Family Services Outpatient Therapist KaToya Jordan addressed one of the biggest challenges facing Bertie County youth, depression and suicidal thoughts. Explaining the need and importance of alleviating, Jordan outlined a variety of calming techniques. Stress can cloud the decision making process.
Alleviating stress and not being hesitant or afraid to ask for help were Jordan’s main points.
The takeaway message for the community’s youth was “Think before you act and make the right decision,” said everyone on the panel.