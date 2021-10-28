Municipal voters will head to the polls Tuesday.
Elections are being held in every Bertie County municipality with options ranging from three candidates for mayor of one town to another where a write-in candidate will be declared victorious.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open in all municipalities until 7:30 p.m.
There will be just a single race for mayor across the eight municipalities in the county.
Three people are seeking the office of mayor in Kelford, including incumbent Mayor Bailey Parker, current commissioner Randy D. Robtoy and Kelford Fire Chief Gary Scott Jr.
Five people are seeking the same number of seats on the Kelford Board of Commissioners. They include incumbents Harvey Wayne Bland, John “Timmy” Eaton and Jim T. Harrell. Two others filed, including Ken “K.C.” Cain, who missed a seat on the board two years ago after losing a tiebreaker, and newcomer Michael A. Johnson Sr.
Incumbent Commissioner Tim Emory did not file.
In Windsor, there will be no race for mayor as Lewis Hoggard is seeking the post without opposition. Current Windsor Mayor Jim Hoggard is not seeking re-election.
There are three people seeking two seats on the Windsor Board of Commissioners. They include incumbent Randy K. Whitaker, newcomer David L. Bunch and former county commissioner Lewis “L.C.” Hoggard III.
There will also be competition for the Aulander Board of Commissioners as four people are seeking three seats on the town board.
Incumbents Jason Tinkham and Jamie Tinkham are seeking to retain their seats. Two newcomers include Jerome Dail Jr. and former Aulander Town Clerk Renee Draper.
Incumbent Commissioner Jeanette Tinkham did not file for another term and Aulander Mayor Larry Drew is in the midst of a four-year term and is not up for re-election.
In Colerain, only two people are seeking three four-year terms on the town board. Incumbents Donald H. Sumner Jr. and Will Fairless filed for another term. Incumbent Thad Perry did not file.
The third seat will be filled by a write-in vote.
In addition, Herbert Copeland filed for the two-year unexpired term on the board.
Mayor Bill Harrell is in the middle of a four-year term and is not on this year’s ballot.
In Roxobel, Mayor Gary Johnson is seeking re-election in an unopposed bid. There are, however, five people seeking four seats on the town board.
Incumbent Commissioners David Lee Baisey and Robert Phelps are seeking four-year terms on the board while commissioners Carolyn Baisey and Tim White chose not to seek re-election.
Three newcomers will be on the ballot in Roxobel, including Johnna Browne Lewis, Dillon Pruden and Joseph Pittman.
Lewiston Woodville will have competition in one of its two districts for town commissioner.
In the Woodville District two people are seeking the seat. They are Lee Owens and Linda Gilliam.
The other two races are uncontested as current mayor Chris Cordon is running unopposed as is current Lewiston District Commissioner DiAnne Bazemore.
In Powellsville, all seats are unopposed as incumbent Mayor James Peele and current commissioners Gerald Waters, Carlyle Hoggard and Hattie Askew are all seeking re-election.
The same is true in Askewville where Mayor Gloria Bryant and commissioners Carla Pesce, Kay Brantley and Michael Baker are running unopposed.
The election results for the towns will be posted online Tuesday night at www.bertieledgeradvance.com.