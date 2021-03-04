The fate of municipal elections in North Carolina – including in every town in Bertie County – is still up in the air.
Late last month, State Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell proposed delaying all municipal elections until 2022 due to the late arrival of census data. Municipalities that are divided into wards or districts must redraw boundaries after every census.
Large municipalities including Elizabeth City and Greenville in eastern North Carolina have already received information from their local boards of election that delays are likely.
Bertie County Board of Elections Director Sheila Holloman said Lewiston Woodville elections may or may not be affected. While there are districts - commissioners in the western Bertie County town run in two districts – they are not required to redraw boundaries because the entire town votes for each position. This year, Mayor James Pugh and Commissioners DiAnne Bazemore (Lewiston District) and June Jernigan (Woodville District) are slated to conclude four-year terms.
None of the other Bertie County towns are divided into districts, but the elections in those towns may be delayed too, if the request by Bell is honored.
The N.C. General Assembly makes the final determination on when elections are held, and they have not made a decision thus far.
Bell said, “It is very difficult for voters to understand why one municipality would be having an election, while another is not, especially when they’re accustomed to those elections being held at the same time.”
In addition to moving municipal elections back to next year, Bell is also asking the primary election scheduled for 2022 be moved from March to May. She said even though census data is expected in September, it is unlikely to be ready in time for districts to be drawn before scheduled filing in December of this year.
The 2022 primaries – though not a presidential election year – will include races for U.S. Senate, the congressional districts and the N.C. General Assembly among others.
Stacy Eggers, a Republican on the state board of elections, is concerned about such a sweeping change.
“It causes me some heartburn to think about making a sweeping change that’s going to affect the election schedule proposal,” Eggers said.
“There’s really no good solution, and I trust the General Assembly will do what they need to do to give us the direction we need,” said Damon Circosta, the Democratic chair of the board.
The delay would affect every town in Bertie County. The terms due to expire in 2021 include:
* Askewville Mayor;
* Askewville Commissioner (three seats);
* Aulander Commissioner (three seats);
* Colerain Commissioner (three seats);
* Kelford Mayor;
* Kelford Commissioner (five seats);
* Lewiston Woodville Mayor;
* Lewiston Woodville Commissioner (two seats);
* Powellsville Mayor;
* Powellsville Commissioner (three seats);
* Roxobel Mayor;
* Roxobel Commissioner (four seats);
* Windsor Mayor;
* Windsor Commissioner (two seats).
Likely any legislation moving the current elections would allow those currently holding the seats to remain until the next election takes place. Most town charters provide for board members and mayors to remain until they are officially replaced.