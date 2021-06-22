WINDSOR – Those interested in seeking elective offices in their respective municipalities will soon have to file.
The Bertie County Board of Elections will host filing for the towns of Askewville, Aulander, Colerain, Kelford, Powellsville, Roxobel and Windsor from noon on Friday, July 2 through noon on Friday, July 16.
The filing period for the town of Lewiston Woodville is set for noon on Friday, July 26 through noon on Friday, Aug. 13 because the candidates are elected by district.
Candidates will have to file a Notice of Candidacy and pay a filing fee at the Bertie County Board of Elections. Candidates must be 21 years of age and live and be registered to vote in the municipality or the district within the municipality.
Six mayors will be up for re-election in the upcoming election cycle including Askewville (Gloria Bryant), Kelford (Bailey Parker), Lewiston Woodville (James Pugh), Powellsville (James Peele), Roxobel (Gary Johnson) and Windsor (Jim Hoggard).
In Askewville, three commission seats will also be on the ballot. They are currently held by Kay Brantley, Carla Pesce and Mike Baker.
Three seats are also on the ballot in Aulander. They are currently held by Jason Tinkham, Jeanette Tinkham and Jamie Tinkham.
In Colerain, three seats on the town board will be on this year’s ballot. They include Thad Perry, Wilbert Fairless and Donald Sumner.
In Kelford, all five commissioners will be up for re-election, including Harvey Wayne Bland, Tim Emory, Timmy Eaton, Randy Robtoy and Jim Harrell.
Lewiston-Woodville will see one commissioner in each district up for election. In the Lewiston District will be the seat of DiAnne Bazemore while in the Woodville District, the term of June Jernigan will expire.
Powellsville will also see all three commissioners – Hattie Askew, Carlyle Hoggard and Gerald Waters – up for re-election.
Roxobel will have four commission seats on the ballot including those of David Baisey Sr., Carolyn Bracy, Tim White and Robert Phelps.
Windsor will have two of the board’s five seats on the ballot. Those are currently held by David Overton and Randy K. Whitaker.
Windsor and Powellsville vote according to the non-partisan primary election method, meaning a primary could be held if the number of candidates for a contest is more than twice the number of seats available.
If necessary, the primary would be held in October.
The Bertie County Board of Elections is located at 210 West Watson St. in Windsor.