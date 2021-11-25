WINDSOR - Chief Justice of North Carolina Supreme Court Paul Newby came to Bertie County last week.
Chief Justice Newby met with the Clerk of Court Vasti F James and her office staff along with some of the local lawyers, District Attorney Valerie Asbell and Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II.
Newby is attempting to visit and meet with as many Clerk of Court’s that he can throughout North Carolina that he can, as he knows it may not be possible to visit all 100 and counties he does want to visit as many as he can.
Chief Justice Newby received a Bachelor in Arts in Public Policy Studies from Duke University and a Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law.
Chief Justice Newby’s main goal was to meet with the Clerk of Court and staff in the county along with the others that attended to let them know how important they are and they often times go unrecognized for their service.
Angela Todd, Deputy Clerk/Bookkeeper, and Tiffany Brooks, Custody and Visitation Mediator, were individually presented with a card and a pin for their long term services for the Clerk of Court in Bertie County. The rest of the Clerk of Court members were also presented with a pin for their service with the county.
Chief Justice Newby addressed the bonus that the Clerk of Courts will be receiving by the end of this year, the pay raise they will be receiving, along with some other goals that he plans to accomplish while he is in office.