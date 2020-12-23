WILMINGTON, DE - President-elect Joe Biden recently announced his nominations for cabinet seats during a speech in Wilmington, DE.
The nominations included one from North Carolina. Michael Regan was nominated for Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Today I am pleased to announce the team that will lead my administration’s ambitious plan to address an existential threat of our time – climate change,” said Biden.
“For Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, I nominate Michael Regan,” said Biden. “A proud son of North Carolina, he turned a passion of exploring the woods and waters of the Inner Coastal Plain into a deep expertise in environmental science.”
Regan currently serves as the Secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality.
“He brought people together across the public, private and nonprofit sectors to help build a new clean energy economy, creating quality jobs and confronting climate change,” Biden added.
Regan started at the EPA serving in both Republican and Democratic administrations working on many projects including reducing air pollution to improving energy efficiency.
He led the charge to clean up the Cape Fear River that was for years contaminated by toxic chemicals. He also created North Carolina’s first board of its kind to address environmental justice and equity.
Regan would be the second African American official and the first African American man to serve in the position.
“He is a leader who will reassert the EPA’s place as the world’s premier environmental protection agency that safeguards our planet, protects our lives and strengthens our economy for all Americans. He shares my belief in forging consensus and finding common purpose,” Biden said.
Growing up as a child, Regan hunted and fished with his father and grandfather in eastern North Carolina. He developed a deep love and respect for the outdoors and natural resources.
According to Regan, He experienced respiratory issues that required an inhaler on days when pollutants and allergens were especially bad.
“I have always been curious about the connections between our environment and our health, and how the world around us contributes to, or detracts from, our enjoyment of life,” said Regan. “So after completing my education in environmental science, there was one place in particular I wanted to work was the EPA.”
Regan said when he started his first summer internship, he never imagined he would one day be nominated to lead the agency as its administrator.
“This opportunity is a dream come true,” he added.
Since the start of his career, Regan’s goals have been the same: to safeguard natural resources, to improve the quality of the air and water, to protect families and communities and help them seize the opportunities of a cleaner, healthier world.
“When President-elect Biden called out the plight of fencelines of facilities during the campaign, he made it clear that we would no longer just deal with the issues up to the fenceline facilities. We would actually see people on the other side of those fences,” said Regan. “He has already backed up that commitment by assembling a team that reflects America, and I am proud to join Vice President-elect as a fellow HBCU graduate in the administration.”
“After nearly a decade at the EPA, I know firsthand the remarkable dedication and talent of the career staff. We will move with urgency on climate change, protecting our drinking water and enacting an environmental justice framework that empowers people in all communities,” he continued.
“I am proud that President-elect Biden has recognized the talent we have here to select Michael Regan, North Carolina born and educated, to be EPA Administrator. Michael has served as DEQ secretary with distinction, helping advance my climate executive order and promoting creative solutions to some of our toughest challenges. He had important work ahead of him helping battle climate change on a national level. I wish him and his family the best on this next step,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.
The North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Godwin said President-elect Biden could not have chosen a better steward of our nation’s clean air, water and environment.
“Secretary Regan has fought tirelessly to help North Carolina battle climate change, clean up toxic coal-ash ponds, help disadvantaged communities most impacted by environmental harm and protect our clean water from corporate polluters. He will do every North Carolinian proud, and we’re excited that someone with his qualifications and expertise will be at the forefront of protecting our nation’s environment,” Goodwin said.
The nominees will take their new positions soon after inauguration.
