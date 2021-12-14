Filing ended almost before it started.
Late Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 8), the N.C. Supreme Court issued an order halting all filing for the midterm elections, as well as delaying municipal elections.
Filing had begun in North Carolina Monday, but not before there was confusion about the process.
Just before filing began Monday, a N.C. Court of Appeals judge stopped filing for seats in the N.C. General Assembly and U.S. Congress in response to a lawsuit filed against the state legislature and board of elections related to the redrawn districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Senate and N.C. House.
The same afternoon, the entire N.C. Court of Appeals restored filing, but indicated the court would take a look at the lawsuit and could pause filing should it deem it necessary.
On Dec. 8, the N.C. Supreme Court stepped in to stop all filing and move the Primary election from March 8 to May 17 of next year.
“In light of the great public interest in the subject matter of these cases, the importance of the issues to the constitutional jurisprudence of this State, and the need for urgency in reaching a final resolution on the merits at the earliest possible opportunity, the Court grants a preliminary injunction and temporarily stays the candidate filing period for the 2022 elections for all offices until such time as a final judgment on the merits of plaintiffs’ claims, including any appeals, is entered and a remedy, if any is required, has been ordered,” the High Court said.
The order went on to move the primary date from Tuesday, March 8 until Tuesday, May 17.
While ending filing, the state court did issue an order that those who have filed will not need to refile once it reopens.
“Any individual who has already filed to run for public office in 2022 and whose filing has been accepted by the appropriate board of elections, will be deemed to have filed for the same office under the new election schedule for the May 2022 primary unless they provide timely notice of withdrawal of their candidacy to the board of elections during the newly-established filing period; and except to the extent that a remedy in this matter, if any, impacts a candidate’s eligibility to hold the office for which they have currently filed.”
Though filing is paused, there have been several already filled out paperwork to seek election in Bertie County and around North Carolina.
In fact, Bertie County already has a primary shaping up for county commissioner in District 2. Incumbent Greg Atkins is seeking a second term on the board, but is being challenged by school district administrator Michael White.
Also filing is Corey Ballance Sr., who is seeking the Bertie County Commissioner seat representing District 2 for the second time. The incumbent, Tammy Lee, is seeking re-election but has said she will not file as a Democrat, but will instead seek the seat as an independent candidate.
Commissioner Ron Roberson has filed for election to the District 5 seat, which he was appointed to fill upon the resignation of Ernestine Byrd Bazemore, when the latter was elected to the N.C. Senate.
Incumbent Bertie County Clerk of Court Vasti F. James, a Democrat, filed to retain his seat as well.
With longtime Sheriff John Holley announcing his plans to retire at the end of his current term, two of his deputies are seeking the office. Tyrone M. Ruffin of Aulander and Timothy Hardy of Windsor have each filed to succeed Sheriff Holley.
At the state level, a host of lesser known candidates have filed for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
On the Democratic side, they include Rett Newton of Beaufort and Constance “Lov” Johnson of Charlotte. Republicans include Benjamin E. Griffiths of Cleveland, Lee A. Brian of Clayton, Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh, Jen Banwart of Holly Springs and Charles Kenneth Moss of Randleman.