The past year’s economic volatility has played havoc with grain farmer’s profit margins as fluctuating prices and world instability erode market stability.
There are still reasonable opportunities for profit if the markets are approached correctly.
This is the focus of the N.C. Cooperative Extension meeting on Jan. 17 in Windsor.
“Grain markets can be a fickle beast. Affected by factors beyond the control of farmers, it rises and falls much to everyone’s dismay,” said Bertie County Extension Director Billy Barrow. “Recent factors affecting the farmer’s selling price include, weather, not just in our backyard but in Argentina and Brazil, world aggression, specifically Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, strengthening of the dollar, rising input prices and interest rates. To complicate this more, these factors interrelate at the same time.”
Grain prices have spiked nearly 20 percent as European crop production has faltered in the face of the past year’s extreme weather, according to Refinitiv Agriculture Research.
However, Barrow believes there are still opportunities for profit if the markets are approached correctly.
Barrow maintains the first thing on the list is knowing the cost of production followed by a realistic yield projection.
“With these two bits of information, growers can begin to establish a plan to profitability. Next they need to establish a price goal to cover all costs while realizing that is unlikely to catch the market at its highest point every time,” said Barrow.
Dr. Nick Piggott will be the guest speaker at the meeting and will discuss market strategies and other points about profitable grain markets in the upcoming year.
A native of Australia, Piggott joined the ARE faculty in 1997. His research interests are in the areas of demand analysis, agricultural markets, applied econometrics, agricultural biotechnology and risk management.
His extension program focuses on grain marketing and risk management. Growers from Bertie, Hertford, Northampton and Halifax counties are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required, but is requested to help with adequate set up. The meeting planned for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the N.C. Cooperative Extension office, which is located at 104 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
On Jan. 24, the Extension service will host its Tobacco GAP meeting at the Martin County Farmers Market.
Dr. Matthew Vann will be the guest speaker. A native of Lafayette County, Florida, located in the historic Florida Tobacco Belt, he greatly understands the value of tobacco to the family farm.
Growing up he enjoyed working on his family’s Century Pioneer Farm, and spent summers working the neighboring tobacco and watermelon fields in his community.
Vann graduated in 2009 with a degree in Environmental Management in Agriculture and Natural Resources and a double minor in Plant Science and Soil Science. He completed his M.S. (2011) and Ph.D. (2015) in the Crop and Soil Sciences Department at North Carolina State University, where his research and education focuses were to the agronomic management of flue-cured tobacco.
In 2015, Vann was appointed to the Dr. William K. Collins Tobacco Agronomist Position in Research, Teaching, and Extension Endowment.
Vann serves as a primary author of bi-weekly tobacco production updates entitled “From the Field-Agronomy Notes,” which are available during the production season through the N.C. State Tobacco Portal. He conducts applied research in areas related to variety evaluation, plant nutrition, crop physiology, greenhouse production, weed management, sucker control, organic tobacco production and pesticide residue quantification.
Vann utilizes research facilities located in Whiteville, Kinston, Rocky Mount, Oxford, Clayton, Laurel Springs and Waynesville. His research efforts are focused on flue-cured, burley, and cigar wrapper tobacco production.
The Tobacco GAP Meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Martin County Farmers Market. For registration, call 252-794-5317. Lunch will be provided.