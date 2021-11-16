WINDSOR - Fire departments will soon have a new place to train.
Officials from the town of Windsor and Bertie County, along with fire department members and others broke ground Tuesday morning for the new fire training facility on County Farm Road in Windsor.
Windsor Mayor Jim Hoggard began the festivities.
“I want to welcome everyone to the groundbreaking ceremony for this new facility that will help fire departments from all over the county and other counties too,” he added.
According to Hoggard, local fire departments needed a location to train for possible fires for tall structures, and until now did not have one.
“Bertie County has tall structures, like grain bins and several tall buildings. The fire departments needed an area to bring in the fire trucks and train in case of a fire to one of these types of structures. This type of training will be beneficial in possibly saving lives and property,” Hoggard added.
Martin Community College donated $20,000 to the project.
The funding was used to purchased metal cargo storage containers. The containers will be stacked and secured to simulate a tall structure.
Bertie County donated the land on County Farm Road to the town of Windsor for the project.
The storage containers will be placed on the property and will allow departments to bring in its firefighters and equipment for training.
Bertie County Board of Commissioners Chair Tammy Lee said this project was not only a good thing for the town of Windsor, but also Bertie and surrounding counties.
Chair Lee presented Mayor Hoggard with the deed to the parcel of land donated by the county officials.
The event concluded with the groundbreaking for the new facility.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.