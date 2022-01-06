While the onset of the new year typically brings resolutions and champagne, it also brings new laws and measures enacted by state governments.
Quite a few new measures went into effect on Jan. 1 in North Carolina, following their signings into law throughout 2021. Here are some of them.
• Senate Bill 248: Additional info on health insurance cards. Every insurer offering a health benefit plan will be required to provide the health benefit plan subscriber with an identification card. The card is required to list policyholder’s obligations for copayments for primary care, specialty care, urgent care and emergency room visits; list the contact info for the subscriber; and list if the health benefit plan is a fully insured plan or a self-funded plan. Gov. Cooper signed the bill in June.
• Senate Bill 300: Criminal justice reform. The new law aims to increase protections, training and oversight for state and local law enforcement officers. As part of the law: a decertification database will be created; the FBI’s Next Generation Identification System (a massive database of personal and biometric information) will be required for all officer fingerprints by 2023; establishing minimum mental health screening protocols for applicants that must be met in order to qualify for entry level employment and retention as a criminal justice officer in temporary, probationary or permanent positions; and the relevant law will be amended to provide immediate disclosure of body-worn camera recording related to death or serious bodily injury. Gov. Cooper signed SB 300 in August.
• Senate Bill 473: Set to magnify government transparency. Elected officials using their positions for their own financial benefit becomes a felony. SB 473 blocks public officials who serve on nonprofit boards from voting to award contracts to those organizations. It was signed into law by Gov. Cooper in November.
• Senate Bill 693: Child safety and permanency. A provision of SB 693 that goes into effect Jan. 1 helps get children in the welfare system into permanent homes or placements more quickly. The new law will also allow parents who test positive for drugs to continue visits with their children and furthers efforts to keep siblings together. SB 693 was signed by Gov. Cooper in September.
• House Bill 436: Focusing on the mental health of law enforcement. Police officers will be required to undergo psychological screening and will be educated on mental health and wellness strategies. The bill was signed by Gov. Cooper in September.
• House Bill 489: Addresses applications for general contractor licenses, the North Carolina State Building Code, building setback lines, erosion and sedimentation control, subdivision streets minimum standards and more. Signed by Gov. Cooper in August.
• House Bill 890: Sweeping ABC Commission law changes including: an ABC store may sell online and ship after verifying the age of the recipient; allows wineries and distillers to sell packaged products at certain times on holidays, including New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving, as long as they are not on a Sunday; a two-drink allowance at college sporting events; the establishment of so-called “social districts” that allow for towns and cities to create districts in which alcohol consumption is allowed outside of restaurants on sidewalks and in public areas. It was signed by Gov. Cooper in September.
